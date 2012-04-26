* Euro zone sentiment weaker than expected

* Dollar slips to one-week low versus yen

* U.S. stocks open lower as jobless data disappoint

By Luciana Lopez

NEW YORK, April 26 Stocks seesawed and the euro slipped on Thursday as investors turned to safe-haven government debt and the dollar after U.S. jobless claims data disappointed and weak European sentiment fueled fears around the euro zone debt crisis.

The number of Americans lining up for jobless benefits fell only slightly last week and a trend measure rose, the latest sign of a weaker pace of healing in the still-struggling labor market.

Jobless claims "came in a lot higher than expected, which probably is raising a bit of concern again," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst with PFG Best in Chicago. "We'll be in the slog for a while and obviously stocks took a little tumble on it. This could take some momentum away."

U.S. stocks seesawed shortly after opening. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 13.28 points, or 0.10 percent, to 13,104.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 1.15 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,389.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 5.03 points, or 0.17 percent, to 3,034.66.

The FTSEurofirst 300 dropped 0.3 percent, also weighed down by data showing a bigger-than-expected fall in euro zone economic sentiment in April, driven by more pessimistic industry and services sectors.

The euro fell against the dollar and the yen. The single currency reversed early gains to edge down 0.06 percent to $1.3214 and lost 0.54 percent to 106.82 yen. The dollar also fell against the Japanese currency, dropping 0.59 percent to 80.78 yen and touching a one-week low.

Safe-haven government debt also gained. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 10/32, with the yield at 1.95 percent. (Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; in New York and Richard Hubbard in London)