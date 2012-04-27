(Adds comment, updates prices)
* Amazon, Expedia jump on higher-than-expected profits
* Lower-than-expected U.S. GDP leaves Fed easing door open
* Oil drops, but QE3 hopes limit losses
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, April 27 Strong earnings helped global
stocks extend a rally o n F riday, but the dollar weakened as
disappointing U.S. data fueled views that the Federal Reserve
could ease policy further to boost flagging growth.
U.S. stocks gained for a fourth day, lifted by
stronger-than-expected profits at Amazon.com Inc and
Expedia Inc.
Shares of the online retailers surged 16.29 percent and
27.03 percent, respectively, underscoring the role of quarterly
profits in driving the recent advance in equities, even as data
showed the U.S. economy cooled in the first quarter.
"Earnings have been spectacular, and that's a shot in the
arm to investors, but GDP is acting as a counterweight," said
David Dietze, president and chief investment strategist at
Summit, New Jersey-based Point View Wealth Management.
"When coupled with other weak data, the ghost of a slowdown
starts to loom and that's causing investors to pause a little
despite better-than-expected results from blue chips like
Amazon."
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 57.45 points,
or 0.44 percent, at 13,262.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 6.35 points, or 0.45 percent, at 1,406.33. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 23.31 points, or 0.76
percent, at 3,073.92.
The U.S. economy, the world's largest, expanded at a 2.2
percent annual rate in the first three months of the year, below
economists' expectations of a 2.5 percent pace.
The data was "certainly a bit of a mixed picture," said
Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital. "It
does open the door for the Fed to remain dovish."
The possibility of more stimulus from the Fed weighed on the
dollar, which fell against the euro and the yen. The greenback
slipped 0.70 percent to 80.44 yen. The euro firmed 0.43
percent to $1.3265 against the greenback - well within
the $1.30 to $1.34 in which the single currency has spent much
of the year.
While the Bank of Japan increased bond buying and made other
changes to its purchase program, the measures were seen as
incremental rather than significant steps to try to dig the
Japanese economy out of the doldrums.
The FTSEurofirst ended up 0.69 percent at 1,051.50,
with record first-quarter orders from Swedish engineering groups
Sandvik and Atlas Copco outweighing a
Standard & Poor's downgrade of Spanish sovereign debt late on
T hur sday.
But the Spanish downgrade did push that country's 10-year
debt yields briefly above 6 percent. Yields on Spain's 10-year
bond later slipped to around 5.906 percent.
Spanish data released Friday highlighted the extent of
economic weakness in the highly indebted country, with nearly a
quarter of the nation's work force unemployed and retail sales
falling for the 21st consecutive month.
Italian yields were slightly higher, but nerves eased as
Italy sold 5.95 billion euros of new bonds without incident,
though at higher rates.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
unchanged, its yield at 1.9471 percent.
The disappointing U.S. growth data weighed on oil prices,
though the chance for more monetary easing capped losses.
Brent crude, widely viewed as a global oil
benchmark, fell 0.29 percent to $119.57 per barrel. U.S. crude
oil dropped 0.22 percent to $104.78 a barrel.