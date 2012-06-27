(Updates to U.S. open, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
* Hopes for progress at EU summit fade
* Euro falls for 3rd day against dollar
* Oil advances on tighter North Sea oil supply
NEW YORK, June 27 Global shares edged higher on
Wednesday, helped by better-than-expected U.S. economic data,
but the euro slipped against the U.S. dollar before a European
summit that will likely fail to produce a credible solution to
the region's debt crisis.
U.S. stocks opened higher after the Commerce Department said
demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rebounded more
than expected in May, but slowing global growth suggest the
momentum might not be sustained.
Sentiment was cautious across markets ahead of a high-stakes
European Union summit on Thursday and Friday with leaders
unusually divided over how to stem the spreading debt crisis,
now in its third year.
Germany's Angela Merkel said total debt liability would not
be shared in her lifetime, giving little support to Italian and
Spanish pleas for immediate action. Rome and Madrid have seen
their borrowing costs spiral to a level which for Spain at least
would not be sustainable.
"This is like a slow motion car accident occurring over
there and the market has certainly set this into prices," said
Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Banyan Partners LLC in
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, about the EU summit.
The MSCI world equity index rose 0.5 percent
to 302.35 points, though was still down nearly 1 percent for the
week so far.
U.S. stocks rose. The Dow Jones industrial average
was up 25.89 points, or 0.21 percent, at 12,560.56. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index was up 4.41 points, or 0.33 percent,
at 1,324.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.74
points, or 0.34 percent, at 2,863.80.
The euro fell for a third day against the dollar and
was last down 0.2 percent at $1.2461, not far from a more than
two-week low of $1.2440 on Reuters data on Tuesday.
Growing concerns that more peripheral euro zone nations will
be shut out from capital markets and expectations that fiscal
austerity will drag the region into a more painful recession
will see the euro stay under pressure. Any bounce toward the
$1.27 or $1.28 level would attract sellers, traders said.
"I am going short euro/dollar into the summit," said Stuart
Frost, head of absolute returns and currency at RWC Capital, a
London-based fund manager. "The euro should be a lot lower than
what it is and even if there is an agreement, chances of which
are very low, the currency is headed towards $1.20."
EURO BONDS
Markets had been hoping this week's summit would deliver at
least a high-level agreement on greater fiscal and financial
integration across the euro area that could then ultimately lead
to the issuance of common euro bonds.
But Berlin has deflated expectations of any breakthrough on
the idea, though it appeared ready to budge on using the euro
zone's rescue funds more flexibly to help banks and reassure
investors fearful of an increased risk of write-downs on
government bonds.
Debt markets continue to reflect the worsening funding
outlook for many euro zone nations, with investors reluctant to
increase their exposure even to safe-haven debt ahead of the
leaders' summit.
Italy's six-month borrowing costs rose to 2.957 percent at
auction on Wednesday, their highest since December. The spike
comes just ahead of a five- and 10-year debt sale for up to 5.5
billion euros on Thursday. On Tuesday, Spain saw its short-term
borrowing costs nearly triple.
Better-than-expected U.S. data and tighter North Sea oil
supply pushed oil prices higher. Brent crude rose 37
cents to $93.39 per barrel. U.S. crude gained 87 cents at
$80.23.
Spot gold were slightly up at $1,575 an ounce.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 2/32, with
the yield at 1.6211 percent.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Ryan Vlastelica and
Nick Olivari in New York and Richard Hubbard in London; Editing
by Kenneth Barry)