* Surprise contraction in U.S. factory sector dents markets
* Euro slides as euphoria ebbs over debt crisis deal
* Weak European and Asian data also weighs
(Recasts, adds quotes, details, updates to market close)
By Herbert Lash and Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, July 2 Stocks finished higher on
M onday as weak U.S. manufacturing data raised speculation the
Federal Reserve will again step in to boost the economy, though
worries the global economy is deteriorating took the euro and
oil lower.
Manufacturing sectors in the United States, the euro zone,
China and Brazil all shrank last month as factories felt the
impact of Europe's debt crisis.
The U.S. data from the Institute for Supply Management
initially took Wall Street lower. But stocks held their ground
and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended the day up slightly.
Analysts said the weak data raised the odds the Federal
Reserve will undertake a third round of bond buying, known as
quantitative easing, or QE3, to prop up the economy.
"The ISM reading was pretty weak, but it is pretty positive
that the market had an excuse to sell off and instead we're
resilient," said Mike Gibbs, chief market strategist at Morgan
Keegan in Memphis, Tennessee.
"This gives investors a little more confidence that QE3 may
be in the cards at some point. "
The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 8.70 points,
or 0.07 percent, to 12,871.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 3.35 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,365.51. The
Nasdaq Composite Index rose 16.18 points, or 0.55
percent, to 2,951.23.
European equities ended at a two-month closing high on
investor anticipation of further action after the European Union
agreed on Fr iday to measures to cut soaring borrowing costs in
Italy and Spain, while directly recapitalizing regional banks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 1.4
percent higher at 1,035.32.
The economic data also drove the euro lower against the
dollar, while the greenback fell against the yen.
Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on concerns the world
economy was weakening more quickly than anticipated and
safe-haven bonds rose.
The U.S. ISM report marked the first time since July 2009
that the index has fallen below the 50 level that separates
expansion from contraction.
"This is clearly very, very troubling," said Hugh Johnson,
chief investment officer of Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC in Albany,
New York. "It indicates that at least in the month of June, the
manufacturing sector of the economy contracted and there is
meaningful evidence of, at a minimum, disinflation," he said.
The euro fell after Finland and the Netherlands opposed a
plan for the euro zone's permanent bailout fund to buy
government bonds in the secondary market, casting doubt on the
deal announced Friday to keep Spain and Italy from falling
deeper into the debt and banking crisis.
Brad Bechtel, managing director at Faros Trading in
Stamford, Connecticut, warned that the negative news headlines
out of Europe are likely to persist, keeping uncertainty levels
high and markets jittery. This kind of situation "as always,
will make things even worse," he said.
The euro was last trading at $1.2585.
The weak ISM reading sets the stage for a soft June U.S.
nonfarm payrolls report on Friday and further stimulus from the
Fed, said Joe Manimbo, a market analyst at Western Union
Business Solutions in Washington.
"On the surface, it can increase the chance that we could
see QE3 this year, so that can certainly cap the dollar's
upside," Manimbo said.
Spanish bond yields rose as euphoria over the euro zone deal
to stabilize debt markets ebbed on concern over potential
implementation hurdles and the uncertain global growth outlook.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields
reversed earlier falls to end higher.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on safe-haven buying, though
trading was thin ahead of the U.S. July 4th holiday on
Wednesday.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
18/32 in price to yield 1.582 percent.
The manufacturing data from around the world also took oil
prices lower on worries that slowing economic growth would mean
less demand for the commodity.
U.S. crude futures ended a day of choppy trading down
$1.21 to settle at $83.75 a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Richard Hubbard in London and Ryan
Vlastelica, Daniel Basis and Wanfeng Zhou in New York; Editing
by Dan Grebler)