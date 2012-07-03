* Downbeat factory data adds to central bank easing
* Euro slips below $1.26 as debt crisis worry persists
* Commodity prices rebound, oil lifted by Iran and supply
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, July 3 Global shares advanced and the
euro eased o n T uesday as expectations rose that major central
banks will do more to bolster the world economy after June world
manufacturing data released on Mon day highlighted the drag on
growth from the euro zone debt crisis.
Wall Street traded higher, following equity market gains in
Europe and Asia. The euro slid below $1.26 on growing doubts
about European plans to support indebted countries and the
likelihood the European Central Bank will cut interest rates on
Thursday.
The prospect of further central bank monetary easing lifted
prices of gold and other commodities, including copper and oil.
Crude jumped above $100 a barrel for the first time in three
weeks as tension over Iran increased concerns about threats to
supply.
"If the ECB offers loud support this Thursday with a rate
cut and a signal of more to follow in the face of lower growth
and inflation, there may be enough fuel for a summer rally in
stock markets," said Bill O'Neill, EMEA chief investment officer
for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.
The stimulus hopes drove the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index
of top European companies up 0.6 percent to 1041.83,
adding to a 4.2 percent jump since Friday.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was up
0.6 percent at 315.31, and its emerging markets index
was up 1.6 percent.
Wall Street also rose. The Dow Jones industrial average
was up 30.95 points, or 0.24 percent, at 12,902.34. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.90 points, or 0.29
percent, at 1,369.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up
9.29 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,960.52.
The ECB is widely expected to bolster the euro zone economy
by cutting its main refinancing rate by 25 basis points to 0.75
percent, with some analysts saying it might have to go further
and take more "non-standard" measures - such as reactivating its
own bond-buying program or offering banks fresh liquidity.
U.S. Treasury debt prices eased as investors booked profits
from Monday's gains that came on a surprisingly weak June report
on U.S. manufacturing activity.
A similar measure of factory activity in the euro area also
held steady at its lowest level since June 2009, while
joblessness across the region rose to a record high in May.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 7/32 in price to yield 1.6089 percent.
Trade volume was thin with the Treasuries market scheduled
to close early at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) and equity markets slated to
close at 1 p.m. ahead of Wednesday's U.S. Independence Day
holiday, when all U.S. markets will be closed.
Many market players believe a weak U.S. jobs report on
F riday could push the U.S. Federal Reserve into a third bout of
quantitative easing - the policy of creating money to fund asset
purchases that has lifted riskier assets such as shares and
commodities in the past.
The dollar was up against a basket of major trading-partner
currencies, with the U.S. dollar index up 0.03 percent at
81.903. The euro was down 0.10 percent at $1.2580.
Crude oil rose.
Brent crude was up $3.66 a barrel to $101.00 a
barrel. U.S. crude rose $3.97 to $87.72 a barrel.
Spot gold prices rose $23.56 to $1,619.30 an ounce.