* Stocks fall as signs of economic slowdown grow
* Euro recovers from two-year low against dollar
* Spanish yields rise as hope of quick EU action fades
(Adds details, quote, recasts, updates prices)
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, July 9 Disappointing economic data in
Asia sent world stocks lower on Monday as investors fretted over
the darkening global growth outlook.
Weaker - than - expected Chinese inflation data and a record
fall in Japan's machinery goods orders added on to last Friday's
dismal U.S. jobs report and raised concerns the global economy
is hitting a soft patch.
Wall Street was lower in the early afternoon as investors
were also bracing for the start of corporate earnings season,
with Alcoa reporting results at the end of the day.
Doubts that a meeting of euro zone finance chiefs will
result in much progress further dented sentiment, while yields
on benchmark Spanish and Italian bonds were moving up to levels
considered unsustainable.
Diplomats said on Monday that Europe will grant Spain an
extra year to reach its deficit targets after it outlines
further budget savings to a finance ministers meeting in
Brussels.
"While reasons for optimism seem to be few and far be tween
these days, reasons for extreme pessimism are too, " said Randy
Frederick, managing director of active trading & derivatives at
Charles Schwab.
" Although structural issues in Europe are far from resolved,
it appears that the threat of a near-term market meltdown has
been somewhat alleviated for now."
Speculation policymakers will step in with further efforts
to boost the economy helped to limit losses.
The euro rose against the dollar on Monday in a mostly
technical rebound from a two-year low touched earlier in the
session
The euro was last up 0.2 percent against the dollar
at $1.2310 after climbing as high as $1.2324 and well off a low
of $1.2255 hit in thin early trade.
SHARES STUMBLE
The FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down 0.4 percent
at 1,030.09. The MSCI world index, hit by a
weaker session in Asia, was down 0.5 percent, a fourth straight
day of declines.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 37.73
points, or 0.30 percent, to 12,734.74. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 2.25 points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,352.43. The
Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 4.52 points, or 0.15
percent, to 2,932.81.
In the United States, investors were bringing their
attention closer to home w ith Alcoa's results after the closing
bell.
Corporate outlooks are at their most negative in nearly four
years and companies that have already reported have shown
lackluster growth. Nearly two dozen S&P firms have already cited
Europe's woes - which seem to be worsening - as a concern.
"Ultimately the question is: Are companies making money -
are lower gas prices translating into enough of a relief for
consumers that they are spending money on other goods and
services? The next quarter will tell us exactly how sustainable
this recovery is," said Gordon Charlop, managing director at
Rosenblatt Securities in New York.
One of the Federal Reserve's most dovish policymakers,
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans, told a
forum in Bangkok the Fed should loosen policy further with a new
round of bond purchases as a way to bring down unemployment.
The president of the Boston Federal Reserve, Eric Rosengren,
said at the same event that more quantitative easing is
appropriate. Neither is a voting member of the FOMC this year,
but both will be in 2013.
Meanwhile, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi kept
the door open to further interest rate cuts after the ECB cut
its key rate to a record low 0.75 percent last week.
Expectations the U.S. central bank will step in with a third
round of quantitative easing pushed Treasury debt prices higher,
with benchmark yields hovering above historic lows. The
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 9/32 in
price at 102-4/32 for a yield of 1.52 percent.
"Economic momentum is trending lower," said Sharon Stark,
chief fixed income strategist at Sterne Agee & Leach in
Birmingham, Alabama. "Traders are preparing for another round of
quantitative easing after three straight months of
below-consensus jobs growth."
Oil climbed as talks to resolve a strike in Norway failed
over the weekend, raising fears of an imminent shutdown of oil
production.
Brent rose $2.06 to $110.25 a barrel and U.S. crude
was up $1.61 at $86.06.