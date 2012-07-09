* Stocks fall as signs of global economic slowdown grow
NEW YORK, July 9 Stocks on major world markets
fell for a fourth day on Monday as investors fretted about
disappointing economic data in Asia and parts of Europe, while
EU finance ministers met again to grapple with the euro zone's
debt crisis.
Wall Street stocks were lower as investors were also bracing
for the start of the second quarter corporate earnings reporting
season, with Alcoa due to report results late Monday.
Weaker-than-expected Chinese inflation data and a record
fall in Japan's machinery goods orders added on to last Friday's
dismal U.S. jobs report and raised concerns the global economy
is hitting a soft patch.
Doubts that a meeting of euro zone finance chiefs will
result in much progress further dented sentiment, while yields
on benchmark Spanish and Italian bonds were moving up to levels
considered unsustainable.
Diplomats said on Monday that Europe will grant Spain an
extra year to reach its deficit targets after it outlines
further budget savings to a finance ministers meeting in
Brussels.
"While reasons for optimism seem to be few and far between
these days, reasons for extreme pessimism are too," said Randy
Frederick, managing director of active trading & derivatives at
Charles Schwab.
"Although structural issues in Europe are far from resolved,
it appears that the threat of a near-term market meltdown has
been somewhat alleviated for now."
Speculation policymakers will step in with further efforts
to boost the economy helped to limit losses.
The euro recovered some ground against the U.S. dollar on
Monday after seeing a two-year low earlier in the session.
The euro was last up 0.2 percent against the dollar
at $1.2310 after climbing as high as $1.2324 and well off a low
of $1.2255 hit in thin early trade.
SHARES STUMBLE
The FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down 0.4 percent
at 1,030.09. The MSCI world index, hit by a
weaker session in Asia, was down 0.6 percent, a fourth straight
day of declines.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 53.58 points,
or 0.42 percent, to 12,718.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
slipped 4.73 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,349.95. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was off 11.07 points, or 0.38
percent, to 2,926.26.
In the United States, investors were bringing their
attention closer to home with Alcoa's results after the closing
bell.
Corporate outlooks are at their most negative in nearly four
years and companies that have already reported have shown
lackluster growth. Nearly two dozen S&P firms have already cited
Europe's woes - which seem to be worsening - as a concern.
"Ultimately the question is: Are companies making money -
are lower gas prices translating into enough of a relief for
consumers that they are spending money on other goods and
services? The next quarter will tell us exactly how sustainable
this recovery is," said Gordon Charlop, managing director at
Rosenblatt Securities in New York.
Three top U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers laid the
groundwork for a third round of bond purchases, or quantitative
easing, to prop up the struggling economy.
Still, divisions were evident as Richmond Fed President
Jeffrey Lacker reiterated his opposition to a new bout of
stimulus.
Meanwhile, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi kept
the door open to further interest rate cuts after the ECB cut
its key rate to a record low 0.75 percent last week.
Expectations the U.S. central bank will unleash QE3 pushed
Treasury debt prices higher, with benchmark yields hovering
above historic lows. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
was up 12/32 in price for a yield of 1.52 percent.
"Economic momentum is trending lower," said Sharon Stark,
chief fixed income strategist at Sterne Agee & Leach in
Birmingham, Alabama. "Traders are preparing for another round of
quantitative easing after three straight months of
below-consensus jobs growth."
Crude oil prices climbed 2 .0 percent as a strike by workers
and a planned lockout by companies threatened to completely shut
Norway's crude oil production.
Brent rose $2.04 to $110.23 a barrel and U.S. crude
settled up $1.54 at $85.99.