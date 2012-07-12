* Shares weaken globally on dimmed hopes of stimulus efforts
* Worries on global economy, company earnings dent Wall St
* Euro hits 2-year low, yen gains
* Oil turns higher late in the day
(Recasts, adds details, quote, updates prices)
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, July 12 Fears about the world economic
outlook hurt global shares o n T hursday as the euro fell to a new
two-year low and investors pushed into safe-haven U.S.
government bonds.
U.S. debt yields neared historic lows as prices extended
gains in the afternoon after the sale of $13 billion of reopened
30-year Treasury bonds brought a record low auction yield.
Jitters about what the euro zone crisis and softer economy
will mean for company profits bruised Wall Street, though stocks
came off their lows as the benchmark S&P 500 index found
technical support.
"The market is focused on what's unfolding in Europe.
Clearly the hemorrhaging in Europe is affecting our markets,"
said Michael Strauss, chief investment strategist at Commonfund
in Wilton, Connecticut, which manages $26 billon in assets.
"Companies operating in Europe are going to have problems
and demand is slowing down."
There was some solace from data that showed the number of
Americans applying for jobless benefits fell last week to a
four-year low, though some of that improvement may be temporary.
But analysts said it did little to sway the view the
economic recovery has hit a soft patch.
The weaker-than-expected start to the second-quarter U.S.
corporate reporting season, combined with expectations of slower
economic growth in the world's leading economies, had encouraged
hopes for the Federal Reserve to resume a policy of creating
money to lower long-term interest rates, known as quantitative
easing, or QE3.
A surprise rate cut in South Korea on Thursday following a
50-basis-point cut by Brazil o n W ednesday evening also
underscored the growing impact the slowdown was having
worldwide.
But the lack of any monetary easing by the Bank of Japan on
T hursday and limited clues in the latest minutes from the Fed's
June policy meeting, released on We dnesday, suggest central
banks are still cautious about the need for further easing.
The Fed minutes showed the world's biggest economy would
have to weaken further before its central bank takes any more
easing steps. The minutes did, however, show some officials felt
more stimulus was justified.
The dimmed hopes for fresh stimulus in the near-term
undermined sentiment in markets early o n T hursday.
"The consensus of the market is it's still on table. What is
unknown is the trigger for a QE3 move from the Fed," said Bucky
Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in
Birmingham, Alabama.
The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.2185, after an
earlier drop to $1.2165 on Reuters data, the weakest since the
end of June, 2010.
The greenback benefited from its safety appeal and the
dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six
currencies, rose to 83.829, the highest since July, 2010.
It was last up 0.2 percent at 83.719.
"As long as the door is open to QE3, it is difficult to see
an environment where the dollar can prove materially and
sustainably strong," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency
strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
"Accordingly, we continue to expect the euro to trend lower,
but avert a collapse."
EQUITIES SHUNNED
The FTSE Eurofirst 300 index ended down 1 percent,
while the MSCI world equity index was down 0.9
percent, its seventh day of declines in a row.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 3.67 points,
or 0.03 percent, at 12,608.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 3.43 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,338.02. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 17.76 points, or 0.61
percent, at 2,870.22.
Hellwig said the S&P had found support at its 50-day moving
average around 1,334.
"We tested it and bounced, but the flavor of the market is
still somewhat tenuous," he said.
Technology shares have been among the worst performers
recently, bogged down by profit warnings from companies such as
Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Applied Materials Inc
. For the month, the S&P technology sector is
down nearly 4 percent and the PHLX semiconductor sector
has lost 8.8 percent.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 11/32
higher in price to yield 1.4777 percent, down from 1.52 percent
late Wednesday. The 10-year yield is within striking distance of
the 1.44 percent level touched in early June, which is the
lowest going back to the early 1800s, based on data gathered by
Reuters.
Oil prices turned around in afternoon trading, with Brent
crude jumping above $101 a barrel after the United States
announced increased sanctions against Iran.
Brent crude oil shot up to a session high of $101.36
a barrel and was recently up 77 cents at $101.00. U.S. crude
ended up 27 cents to settle at $86.08 a barrel.