* Commodities jump in relief rally after China GDP data
* Euro rebounds on speculation of major asset allocation
shift
* Moody's credit downgrade of Italy had earlier pressured
euro
* U.S. government debt prices fall
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, July 13 Global stocks and oil prices
rose in a relief rally on Friday after Chinese economic data
eased fears of a potential hard landing by the world's
second-largest economy and a further blow to worldwide growth.
A 7.6 percent reading of gross domestic product growth in
China was a hair above the government's expectations, bolstering
sentiment across the board in commodities and buoying stock
prices.
The euro advanced against the dollar for the first time in
four days, rebounding from a fresh two-year low plumbed earlier
in the day, as investors sought to cover bets against the
currency and risk sentiment broadly improved.
"The data out of China suggested that things are not all
that bad, and that's giving a relief rally," said Randy
Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives with the
Schwab Center for Financial Research.
"But I think the rally today is a lot stronger than it
should be, and I don't expect this to continue for very long. I
wouldn't expect the market to close at current levels today."
U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent, with the benchmark S&P
500 index on track to snap a six-day losing streak, even after
JPMorgan Chase & Co posted $4.4 billion of losses from
its "London whale" trades.
JPMorgan also said it may incur $700 million to $1.7 billion
in further losses. But the bank's stock rose 5.6 percent to
$35.96 as the trading losses cut second-quarter profit by only
$471 million from a year earlier, to $4.96 billion.
Concerns about slowing growth have pressured risk assets in
the recent past.
"The market was very oversold, so with China looking better
than we previously thought, and JPMorgan looking like it has
healed itself, things appear contained for the moment," said
John Manley, chief equity strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in New York. "We're putting in a bottom, not a top."
Investors shrugged off a survey that showed U.S. consumer
sentiment cooled again in early July to its lowest in seven
months as Americans took a dim view of their finances and job
prospects.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary
reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment fell to 72.0
from 73.2 in June.
Separately, producer prices rose only slightly in June as
energy costs dropped, suggesting inflation pressures remain
muted. The Labor Department said seasonally adjusted producer
prices rose 0.1 percent, a pace that leaves the door open for
more efforts from the Federal Reserve to stimulate the economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 172.48
points, or 1.37 percent, at 12,745.75. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 18.96 points, or 1.42 percent, at 1,353.72.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 38.28 points, or 1.34
percent, at 2,904.47.
European shares extended gains, with traders citing
speculation of a shift in asset allocation as the jump in U.S.
stocks helped the euro to rebound from a two-year low against
the U.S. dollar.
The euro last traded at $1.2236, up 0.3 percent,
rebounding from a mid-2010 low of $1.2160 hit earlier in the
session.
The FTSEurofirst 300 rose 1.3 percent to close at
1,042.63.
"There is a major asset allocation switch out of Treasury
long-end ETFs into European equities happening right now," said
Justin Haque, a trader at Hobart Capital Markets.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 8/32 in price to yield at 1.5046 percent.
The euro's rebound also changed sentiment on Italian
government debt. Italian yields had jumped after a surprise
ratings cut by Moody's highlighted the risk that the debt crisis
could potentially engulf the euro zone's third-biggest economy.
Moody's warned it could further downgrade Italy's credit
rating, now just two notches above junk status, if the country's
access to debt markets dried up.
Commodities staged a mini relief rally as the Chinese GDP
data was not as bad as some had feared.
Brent crude oil futures were up $1.75 to $102.82 a
barrel. U.S. crude was up $1.14 at $87.22.
Gold rose, lifted by sharp rallies in equities and
commodities, on the Chinese data.
Spot gold prices rose $19.95 to $1,591.70 per ounce.
The Reuters/Jefferies CRB Index of 19 commodities
rose 1.24 percent to 293.88.
(Additional reporting by Ingrid Melander in London; Editing by
Dan Grebler and James Dalgleish)