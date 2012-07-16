(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Euro hits 3-1/2-year low against British pound, weak vs
dollar
* World shares lower, markets eye stimulus hints
* German debt, Treasuries gain on safe-haven flows
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, July 16 World stocks slipped on Monday
after a surprise drop in U.S. retail sales in June and the euro
hit a 3-1/2-year low against sterling as investors fretted about
the delay in making bailout funds accessible to troubled euro
zone states.
Concern about a slowing global economy spurred a rally in
safe-haven government debt prices, driving yields lower. The
yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell to
1.442 percent, matching the level set on June 1, which was the
lowest going back to the early 1800s.
The weak data added to caution ahead of Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's semiannual testimony before
congressional panels on Tu esday and Wednesday. Investors will
parse his words for clues about the possibility and timing of
another round of stimulus.
Central banks from Europe, China and Brazil earlier this
month cut interest rates to bolster fragile growth, underscoring
growing worries about a slowing global economy. But analysts
said Bernanke is likely to remain non-committal.
"While this morning's U.S. consumer spending report hardens
the case for (a third round of quantitative easing), it does not
change our view that nothing new will come from Bernanke on
Tuesday and Wednesday," said Kathy Lien, managing director of FX
Strategy for BK Asset Management in New York.
"He will definitely leave the door open to more stimulus.
However, he won't provide any clear-cut signals on the timing,
which is what investors really want to hear."
U.S. retail sales fell 0.5 percent in June, the third
straight month of decline, as demand slumped for everything from
cars and electronics to building materials, a sign the economic
recovery is flagging.
The MSCI world equity index fell 0.1 percent
to 309.19.
U.S. stocks fell after a steep rally on Friday, but
Citigroup Inc rose after the bank posted
stronger-than-expected profit. Concerns about how the economy
might be impacted by slowing growth and issues in Europe have
pressured equities in recent weeks.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 53.40
points, or 0.42 percent, at 12,723.69. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 3.38 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,353.40.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 8.87 points, or 0.30
percent, at 2,899.60.
European shares slipped a 0.01 percent to 1,042.12.
BAILOUT UNCERTAINTY
The euro was broadly weaker on fears that further delays to
the mobilization of bailout funds to troubled debtor states
could hurt efforts to tackle the region's debt crisis.
Europe's common currency was down 0.1 percent against
the dollar at $1.2238, after falling as low as $1.2173, not far
from a two-year low of around $1.2160 hit last week.
It fell to 78.33 pence against sterling, its
weakest since late 2008, but was last at 78.39 pence, down 0.3
percent. The euro also dropped to 96.14 yen, its
lowest since June 1, and hit a record low against the Canadian
dollar.
Germany's Constitutional Court said on Monday it would not
rule until Sept. 12 on whether the euro zone's bailout fund --
The European Stability Mechanism -- and planned changes to the
region's budget rules are compatible with German
law.
The euro was also hurt by a report suggesting a change in
the European Central Bank's stance on how some bondholders could
be treated under Spain's bank bailout.
The Wall Street Journal said ECB President Mario Draghi
advocated imposing losses on holders of senior bonds issued by
the worst-hit Spanish savings banks.
The ECB declined to comment on the report, which also said
finance ministers rejected the advice due to concerns financial
markets would react badly to such a decision.
In commodities trading, oil prices rose above $103 a barrel,
supported by weekend comments from China's Premier Wen Jiabao
that Beijing would step up its efforts to boost the economy.
China is the world's second-largest oil consumer.
Brent crude was up 85 cents to $103.25 a barrel.
U.S. oil rose 27 cents to $87.37 a barrel.
Spot gold gained slightly to about 1,593 an ounce.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note price
was up 12/32, the yield at 1.4504 percent.
(Additional reporting Gertrude Chavez and Ryan Vlastelica;
Editing by Dan Grebler)