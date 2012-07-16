(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Euro hits 3-1/2-year low against British pound
* World shares lower, markets eye stimulus hints
* German debt, Treasuries gain on safe-haven flows
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. government bond yields
flirted with record lows, oil prices rallied and the dollar fell
to a one-month low against the yen on Mo nday after weak U.S.
retail sales data fed bets a faltering economy would prompt more
stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
Wall Street stocks slipped but came off early lows, partly
helped by gains in some financial shares, including Citigroup
Inc, which posted stronger-than-expected profit.
U.S. retail sales fell 0.5 percent in June, the third
straight month of decline, as demand slumped for everything from
cars and electronics to building materials, a sign the economic
recovery is flagging.
Markets looked ahead to Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke's semiannual testimony before congressional panels o n
Tu esday and Wednesday. Investors will parse his words for clues
about the possibility and timing of another round of stimulus.
"I think people have started to re-price more easing coming
through from the Fed after the retail sales data," said Brian
Kim, currency strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading up
14/32 in price at 102-25/32 for a yield of 1.445 percent, down
4.6 basis points from late on Fr iday.
Earlier, the 10-year yield touched 1.442 percent, matching
the lowest level going back to the early 1800s last seen on June
1, according to data compiled by Reuters.
The 30-year bond yield touched a session low of
2.520 percent, within striking distance of a record low of 2.510
percent set on June 1.
Central banks from Europe, China and Brazil earlier this
month cut interest rates to bolster fragile growth, underscoring
growing worries about a slowing global economy. But some
analysts said Bernanke is likely to remain non-committal.
"He will definitely leave the door open to more stimulus.
However, he won't provide any clear-cut signals on the timing,
which is what investors really want to hear," said Kathy Lien,
managing director of FX Strategy for BK Asset Management in New
York.
The MSCI world equity index was slightly
down at 309.31.
U.S. stocks edged lower. The Dow Jones industrial average
was down 53.40 points, or 0.42 percent, at 12,723.69. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.90 points, or 0.29
percent, at 1,352.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index was
down 9.18 points, or 0.32 percent, at 2,899.29.
European shares rose 0.1 percent to end at 1,043.71
.
BAILOUT UNCERTAINTY
The euro hit a 3-1/2-year low against sterling as investors
fretted about the delay in making bailout funds accessible to
troubled euro zone states.
Europe's common currency fell as low as $1.2173, not
far from a two-year low of around $1.2160 hit last week, before
recovering to trade little changed at $1.2254.
It fell to 78.33 pence against sterling, its
weakest since late 2008, but was last at 78.39 pence, down 0.3
percent. The euro also dropped to 96.14 yen, its
lowest since June 1, and hit a record low against the Canadian
dollar.
Germany's Constitutional Court said on Monday it would not
rule until Sept. 12 on whether the euro zone's bailout fund --
The European Stability Mechanism -- and planned changes to the
region's budget rules are compatible with German
law.
The euro was also hurt by a report suggesting a change in
the European Central Bank's stance on how some bondholders could
be treated under Spain's bank bailout.
In commodities trading, oil prices rose above $103 a barrel,
supported by weekend comments from China's Premier Wen Jiabao
that Beijing would step up its efforts to boost the economy.
China is the world's second-largest oil consumer.
Brent crude was up $1.14 to $103.54 a barrel. U.S.
oil rose 55 cents to $87.65 a barrel.
Spot gold were little changed at $1,591 an ounce.
(Additional reporting Gertrude Chavez, Richard Leong and
Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Dan Grebler)