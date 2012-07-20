* U.S. stocks fall, European shares slip from four-month
highs
* Euro hits record lows against several currencies
* Spanish 10-year bond yields climb above 7 percent
(Adds fresh quotes, comment)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, July 20 U.S. and European stocks slid
on Friday and the euro hit record lows against several
currencies after Spain's heavily indebted Valencia region called
for aid, increasing investor fears that the Spanish government
is moving toward a full-blown bailout.
The risk premium on Spanish government debt hit a euro-era
high as its borrowing costs climbed back above the 7 percent
threshold considered unsustainable. Little relief is seen any
time soon.
The euro plunged to record lows against the Australian,
Canadian and New Zealand currencies and hit multi-month lows
against the yen and the Norwegian and Swedish crowns.
The euro fell as low as $1.2143, its weakest level
against the dollar since mid-June 2010. It last traded at
$1.2160, down 1 percent, as a sell-off against sterling and the
Swedish crown exacerbated the euro's slide.
"The market got a little bit of a curve ball thrown at it
with the Valencia news," said Matthew Lifson, senior currency
trader and market analyst at Cambridge Mercantile Group in
Princeton, New Jersey. "We were drifting and everything was
looking OK and this news comes out and it just gives people more
reason to sell the euro."
U.S. equity markets opened lower and European stocks
extended losses to set fresh session lows after the European
Central Bank said it would stop accepting Greek bonds as
collateral, adding to concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 81.36
points, or 0.63 percent, at 12,862.00. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 8.41 points, or 0.61 percent, at 1,368.10.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 24.51 points, or
0.83 percent, at 2,941.39.
The FTSEurofirst 300 traded 1.4 percent lower at
1,049.27 points.
"The news from Europe continues to be a smoldering mess, and
it will be a long convoluted process before things are resolved
there," said John Kattar, who helps oversee $1.7 billion in
assets as chief investment officer at Eastern Investment
Advisors in Boston.
German bond prices jumped and U.S. Treasuries rose as
investors clamored for safe-haven assets.
German 10-year bond yields fell 6 basis points
to 1.16 percent, and the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
was up 14/32 in price to yield 1.4635 percent.
The U.S. dollar index rose almost 0.7 percent to 83.474.
Oil fell toward $106 per barrel as a firmer dollar spurred a
dip from an eight-week high hit in the previous session due to
supply worries linked to tension in the Middle East and hopes of
an economic stimulus in the United States.
Brent crude was down $1.16 at $106.64 a barrel, but
still headed for its longest winning streak since the end of
February, having gained about 18 percent over the four week
period.
U.S. August crude was down $1.48 at $91.18 a barrel
around the same time. It is on track for an almost 6 percent
gain this week, its third weekly gain in four.
A rally in soft commodities, in which corn and soybean
prices have soared to record highs, showed no signs of abating.
(Additional reporting by Mike Peacock in London, editing by
Dave Zimmerman and Dan Grebler)