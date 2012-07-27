* Euro rally fades as questions emerge about specific action
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, July 27 Stocks rallied on Friday on
expectations the European Central Bank will tackle high
borrowing costs hitting Spain and Italy, but the euro pared
gains on market uncertainty about the specific action to be
taken.
Equities held on to their gains after Bloomberg News said
ECB President Mario Draghi will meet with Bundesbank President
Jens Weidmann to discuss several measures, including bond
purchases, to help the euro zone.
The French and German governments said they are "determined
to do everything to protect the euro zone" and its single
currency. The joint statement echoed similar remarks by Draghi
on Thursday, but in comments on Friday Germany's Bundesbank
pushed back against Draghi's pledge.
The heightened expectations about ECB intervention soon
helped to push Spanish and Italian bond yields lower.
"Fundamentally, there is a lot of uncertainty and still a
lot of unanswered questions as to how exactly the ECB plans to
bring down sovereign borrowing costs," said Omer Esiner, chief
market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
"To some extent, the rally in the euro and more broadly
equities and risk assets had gotten a little bit ahead of
itself."
Expectations that the Federal Reserve will act to support
the U.S. economy also grew after data showed U.S. gross domestic
product expanded at a 1.5 percent annual rate from April through
June, roughly in line with lowered expectations.
Market expectations are high for another round of asset
purchases from the Fed, which in the past have sparked rallies
in stocks and commodities. Markets are also beginning to price
in a move from the ECB, possibly in the form of bond purchases.
Both central banks hold separate meetings next week.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 188.37 points,
or 1.46 percent, to 13,076.30. The S&P 500 Index gained
24.07 points, or 1.77 percent, to 1,384.09. The Nasdaq Composite
added 55.66 points, or 1.92 percent, to 2,948.91.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 1.33 percent and an
MSCI gauge of global equities added 1.6 percent.
Copper prices jumped 1.3 percent while Brent
and U.S. oil prices rose for a fourth day running,
although they were both still negative for the week after
plummeting Monday.
The euro pared most of its gains after hitting a three-week
high versus the U.S. dollar. It was last up 0.1 percent at
$1.2293, after hitting a session high of $1.2389. On Tuesday the
single currency was at a two-year low of $1.2040.
In his statement on Thursday Draghi appeared to target the
bond market, saying the monitoring of rising borrowing costs in
bloc members was within the ECB's mandate.
Ten-year Spanish bond yields fell to 6.731
percent, the lowest since July 17, while the Italian benchmark
bond yield dipped below 6 percent for the first
time in a week.
As investors turned towards relatively riskier assets,
safe-haven investments fell. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
note was down a full point in price, while the yield
rose to 1.5463 percent compared with 1.44 percent late on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, additional reporting by Robert
Gibbons; editing by Kenneth Barry)