By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Aug 6 Global stocks and the euro rose
o n M onday after Greece made progress on its debt bailout
program, adding to gains driven by ECB plans to help euro zone
nations under pressure from bond markets.
The gains followed a strong finish to last week after robust
U.S. jobs data on Friday eased concerns about global growth.
Investor optimism was boosted by comments from European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi late last week on plans for
a new wave of bond purchases aimed at helping to calm the euro
zone's turmoil, lately focused on Spain and Italy's high
borrowing costs.
"Investors are less pessimistic about the euro zone
situation. There is the expectation that something positive will
come out of the ECB plan and so investors are more willing to
search for risky assets that look attractive," said Aroop
Chatterjee, senior currency strategist at Barclays Capital in
New York.
Inspectors from the International Monetary Fund, the
European Commission and the European Central Bank - known as the
troika - concluded a visit to Greece, saying they would return
in September to give their final verdict.
They said Greece has made progress in finding budget cuts
needed to continue its bailout program but cautioned that not
all work is done.
"The markets are embarking on hopes to see some progress on
the European situation and that the ECB has stated a ... road
map to support Spain and Italy. We are in an environment where
it seems the U.S. economy is bottoming out," said Didier Duret,
chief investment officer at ABN-AMRO Private Banking.
Wall Street rose to a three-month high in midday trading,
while European shares closed at their highest level in more than
four months.
The MSCI World Index, which captures the
world's biggest stock markets, was up 0.9 percent to its
highest level since early May. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
provisionally ended up 0.4 percent at 1,085.79.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 70.84 points,
or 0.54 percent, at 13,167.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 6.90 points, or 0.50 percent, at 1,397.89. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 25.58 points, or 0.86
percent, at 2,993.48.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
10/32, the yield at 1.5339 percent.
The euro zone's problems remain the focus for many major
investors. The ECB promised last week to stabilize the bloc's
bond markets but tensions remain as details of exactly how to
achieve this have yet to be settled.
In midday trading, the euro rose 0.2 percent against the
dollar to $1.2414 , below a peak of $1.2443 hit in Asian
trade, its strongest since July 5. Gains in the euro over the
last two days were nearly 2 percent, its best two-day showing
since late October.
The ECB continued to keep a lid on its bond purchase program
last week. The ECB has barely used the Securities Markets
Program this year and has not bought any bonds in 21 weeks
despite a severe intensification of the euro zone debt crisis.
Oil gained in thin, choppy trade, supported by higher
equities but buffeted by ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.
In New York, crude recovered from early losses and
was up 48 cents at $91.88 a barrel.
