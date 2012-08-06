* Wall Street, European stocks rise on euro zone hopes
* Euro rises for second day in a row
* Crude oil prices post modest gains in choppy trading
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Aug 6 Global stocks and the euro rose
o n M onday on optimism the European Central Bank will provide
more help to euro zone nations under pressure from bond markets.
The gains followed a strong finish to last week after robust
U.S. jobs data o n F riday eased concerns about global growth.
Signs over the weekend that Greece had made progress on its debt
bailout program also bolstered sentiment.
Investors' nerves were soothed by comments from European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi late last week on plans for
a new wave of bond purchases aimed at helping to calm the euro
zone's turmoil, lately focused on Spain and Italy's high
borrowing costs.
"Investors are less pessimistic about the euro zone
situation. There is the expectation that something positive will
come out of the ECB plan and so investors are more willing to
search for risky assets that look attractive," said Aroop
Chatterjee, senior currency strategist at Barclays Capital in
New York.
Inspectors from the International Monetary Fund, the
European Commission and the European Central Bank - known as the
troika - concluded a visit to Greece, saying they would return
in September to give their final verdict.
They said Greece has made progress in finding budget cuts
needed to continue its bailout program but cautioned that more
work is needed.
Wall Street rose to a three-month high, though off the day's
highs, while European shares closed at their highest level in
more than four months and yields on Spanish and Italian bonds
fell.
The euro zone's problems remain the focus for many major
investors, though tensions remain as details of exactly how the
ECB will stabilize the bloc's bond markets have yet to be
settled.
That lack of clarity warrants some caution from investors,
said Kate Warne, investment strategist at Edward Jones in St
Louis.
"We've seen time and time again great statements out of
European leaders - they talk a great talk but they rarely follow
through on the walk that's needed," said Warne.
"Usually they walk just far enough to keep the markets
somewhat calm and I think we're seeing that again where Draghi's
comments 10 days ago really calmed the markets but his lack of
follow-through has led to more nervousness."
The MSCI World Index, which captures the
world's biggest stock markets, was up 0.7 percent to its
highest level since early May. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
ended up 0.4 percent at 1,085.79.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 21.34 points,
or 0.16 percent, to 13,117.51. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 3.24 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,394.23. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 22.01 points, or 0.74
percent, to 2,989.91.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note traded
03/32 higher in price to yield 1.560 percent.
The euro last traded 0.1 percent higher at $1.2400,
below a one-month peak of $1.2443 hit in Asian trade. Gains in
the euro over the last two days were nearly 2 percent, its best
two-day showing since late October.
Spanish and Italian bond prices rose further, led by revived
demand for shorter-dated paper on prospects of eventual ECB
buying.
Spanish 10-year yields fell 14 bps to 6.8 percent
, retreating further from euro-era highs of 7.78
percent hit early last week, with equivalent Italian yields 6
bps lower at 6.0 percent. Two-year paper yielded
3.11 percent, down more than 20 bps on the day.
The ECB continued to keep a lid on its bond purchase program
last week. The ECB has barely used the Securities Markets
Program this year and has not bought any bonds in 21 weeks
despite a severe intensification of the euro zone debt crisis.
Oil gained in thin, choppy trade, supported by higher
equities but buffeted by ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.
NYMEX crude for September delivery rose 80 cents to
settle at $92.20 a barrel.
