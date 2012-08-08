* European, U.S. shares end little changed
* Euro weaker vs dollar, oil mixed in choppy trade
* Bank of England cuts growth outlook, no hint of future
action
(Adds details, updates prices to market close)
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Aug 8 Global shares lost steam on
W ednesday and traded little changed, while the euro fell as a
lack of details prompted investors to tone down optimism for
early central bank action to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
Risky assets began rising on Friday after U.S. jobs data
eased concerns about global growth but supported hopes of
further policy easing by the Federal Reserve. Last week's signal
by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi that it may ease
borrowing costs for Spain and Italy provided further optimism.
But conviction waned on Wednesday after the Bank of England
gave no hint of future action despite slashing its growth
forecast.
Investors had hoped the BoE would point to an easing in
policy later in the year as the gloomy contents of its quarterly
economic outlook had been widely anticipated.
The uncertain direction for monetary policy prompted
caution, and stocks on Wall Street ended the day with a tiny
gain as investors bought shares in defensive sectors. The
advance was enough to extend the S&P 500's rally to a fourth
day.
"We're certainly skeptical about the ability of the
authorities to really make big changes in the euro zone
landscape," said Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life
Investments.
"I think this is just one of those days where the market is
coming more round to a more skeptical view of whether they can
achieve what they need to achieve, given how poor these
economies are and how difficult it is to make the fiscal and
structural adjustments to make them more competitive."
Still, hopes were not completely dashed that action would be
taken to lower Spanish and Italian borrowing costs, helping to
limit the euro's decline and keep a floor under equities.
In a further sign of Europe's worsening economic conditions,
France's central bank said the French economy was likely to slip
into a shallow recession in the third quarter.
PATH OF LEAST RESISTANCE
Oil futures turned mixed late in the day after Brent crude
hit a three-month high on data that showed a sharp drawdown in
U.S. crude stockpiles last week and as concerns deepened over
the immediate outlook for North Sea oil production.
Brent futures for September settled up 14 cents at
$112.14 a barrel after earlier hitting a high above $113. U.S.
crude dipped 32 cents to $93.35.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed up 0.2 percent. European shares had gained since Draghi
first signaled a more interventionist stance to defend the euro
two weeks ago.
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 7.04
points, or 0.05 percent, to 13,175.64. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index added 0.87 point, or 0.06 percent, to 1,402.22. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was off 4.61 points, or 0.15
percent, to 3,011.25.
Trading volume was again light, with about 5.72 billion
shares changing hands on the New York Stock Exchange, the
American Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, well below last year's daily
average of 7.84 billion.
"It's very positive that we found better footing throughout
the session, which indicates that the market's path of least
resistance is higher," said Jeff Mortimer, director of
investment strategy for BNY Mellon Wealth Management in Boston.
Standard Chartered Bank, under fire because of
accusations it violated U.S. laws by hiding $250 billion in
transactions tied to Iran, clawed back some of its huge losses
and was up more than 7 percent. The British bank's shares dived
16.4 percent on T ues day on hefty volume.
The bank's top executives were working on its defense
strategy o n W ednesday, having already contested the regulator's
figures.
MSCI's world equity index was nearly flat,
eking out a gain of 0.02 percent.
The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.2359 after
hitting a one-month high of $1.2443 on Monday.
Draghi has said the bank may buy the short-term bonds of
euro zone nations battling with rising yields on their debt, but
that any action had to be in conjunction with the euro zone's
bailout funds and under strict conditions.
Since Draghi's comments, "volatility has been pushed lower
and (the euro) is well supported. We would expect the euro to
fall within a broad range between $1.21 and $1.26, with a
catalyst for a breakout only emerging in September," said
Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Bank in
Toronto.
In the debt market, Germany's sale of 3.4 billion euros of
10-year government bonds attracted more demand than a similar
auction last month, indicating investors' appetite for
safe-haven assets has not diminished much since Draghi's
statements.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields
briefly touched the 7 percent level - seen as unsustainable in
the long run - on the growing view that it may take time until
Spain asks for a bailout.
U.S. Treasuries prices eased, with yields reaching the
highest in over a month after an auction of $24 billion of
10-year notes was met with tepid demand.
Benchmark 10-year notes were 07/32 lower in
price to yield 1.651 percent.
(Additional reporting by Richard Hubbard and Tricia Wright in
London, Ryan Vlastelica and Wanfeng Zhou in New York; Editing by
Dan Grebler)