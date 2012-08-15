* U.S. shares inch up on output, home builder data
* Benchmark U.S. yields hit highest level in 3 months
* Dollar hits 1-month high vs yen on rising U.S. yields
* Oil climbs partly on growing Middle East tension
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 15 Global shares held near their
highest level since May o n W ednesday on hopes of more central
bank stimulus for struggling economies, but uncertainty about
the extent and timing of any moves hurt the euro and safe-haven
U.S. and German government bonds.
Oil prices in London clung near three-month peaks, partly on
worries about supply disruption stemming from Mideast tension,
while a focus on some weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data
pushed gold back above $1,600 an ounce.
Financial markets have been riding high in recent weeks on
hopes that European Central Bank plans expected to be detailed
in September can put a floor under Spain and Italy's debt
troubles and prevent the euro zone from unraveling.
Traders have also raised bets the U.S. Federal Reserve would
embark on a third round of large-scale bond purchases, known as
QE3, perhaps as soon as its next policy meeting in September.
While recent weak economic data in Europe and Asia supported
the view that more monetary stimulus is needed to avert a global
recession, surprisingly strong July figures on U.S. employment
and retail sales caused some traders to reconsider that QE3
might not happen until after September.
"While one or two data points alone will not meaningfully
alter the outlook for Fed monetary policy, additional upside
surprises to U.S. data over the coming weeks would indeed see
investors scale back expectations for additional Fed easing,"
said Omer Esiner, chief analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange
in Washington.
Among the latest evidence the U.S. economy is not as weak as
previously feared were a 0.6 percent increase in industrial
output in July and a rise in a gauge of home builder confidence,
which hit its highest in more than five years.
The data, however, was mitigated by a report from the New
York Federal Reserve that showed manufacturing in New York state
contracted in the first time in 10 months.
Investors took solace for now that a sluggish U.S. economy
would not result in severe deterioration in consumer demand and
corporate profits, supporting some appetite for equities.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index has lingered around
the 1,400 point mark, close to a four-year high.
In midday trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 0.26 point, or 0.00 percent, at 13,171.88. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index was up 1.85 points, or 0.13 percent,
at 1,405.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.46
points, or 0.45 percent, at 3,030.44.
Top European shares were 0.11 percent lower at
1,100.74 points, bringing the global MSCI index
down 0.1 percent at 322.69.
Uncertainty over the timing of more central bank stimulus
after encouraging data on industrial output and home builder
confidence spurred selling in U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to 1.8016
percent, the highest level since May 16, according to Reuters
data. The 10-year yield broke above its 100-day moving average
on Tuesday, a move that portended yields might rise further.
"The lack of bad news means that the path of least
resistance is for higher yields," said Ira Jersey, interest rate
strategist with Credit Suisse in New York.
German Bund futures fell 1 point to 141.43, the
lowest level since July 3.
Higher U.S. bond yields helped boost the dollar against the
yen. The greenback was last up 0.24 percent at 78.92 yen
after touching 79.04 yen, a one-month high.
In line with the sell-off in stocks and lingering concerns
about Europe's economy, the euro was down 0.32 percent at
$1.2282.
In commodities trading, tensions in the Middle East and
supply concerns pushed up oil prices, with worries that Israel
could launch an attack on Iran in the coming months.
U.S. inventories of crude oil measured by the Energy
Information Administration dropped 3.7 million barrels, bigger
than a forecast drop of 1.7 million, which pointed to tight
supply on either side of the Atlantic.
Brent crude futures rose $1.07 to $115.10 a barrel,
while U.S. oil futures were up 19 cents at $93.62 a
barrel.
Gold rose 0.32 percent at $1,603.10 an ounce after
dipping to a near two-week low on Tuesday.