By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Aug 16 World shares rose to near 3-1/2-month highs on Thursday after supportive comments from Germany on the European Central Bank's efforts to contain the region's debt crisis, while disappointing U.S. data weakened the dollar.

Investors were heartened by comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel who said ECB President Mario Draghi's declarations last month to do whatever was necessary to save the euro were "completely in line" with the approach taken by European leaders.

Merkel's remarks raised the prospects the ECB might soon buy the sovereign debt of Spain, Italy and other debt-laden euro zone members whose high borrowing costs could become crippling. Her comments sent Spanish bond yields to a one-month low.

"The decline in Spanish yields off of that has been a big boon to the market," said Michael James, senior trader at regional investment bank Wedbush Morgan in Los Angeles.

A small unexpected rise in U.S. jobless claims and a surprise drop in housing starts renewed expectations the Federal Reserve would engage in a third round of large-scale bond purchases, dubbed QE3, to help the sluggish economy, spurring a rebound in safe-haven U.S. and German government bonds.

A report from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve also signaled business contraction in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region in August, though it was milder than in July.

"We are still pricing in QE3," said Ellis Phifer, senior market analyst at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee. "If the numbers are bad, stimulus will be closer."

Other markets were holding in recent ranges as traders await possible policy action from U.S., European and Chinese central bankers.

"The markets in aggregate are in neutral right now," said Lawrence Creatura, co-portfolio manager of the Federated Clover Small Value Fund in Rochester, New York.

Oil prices held near 3-month highs on worries about possible supply disruption from tension in the Middle East and a sharp drop in U.S. inventories.

Gold prices hovered above $1,600 an ounce on hopes of central bank stimulus, but somewhat encouraging U.S. economic data pared expectations any such moves might happen soon.

On Wall Street, the Standard & Poor's 500 index managed to hold above 1,400, close to a four-year high. Analysts said stocks will likely stay around current levels through options expiration on Friday.

In early afternoon trading, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 82.55 points, or 0.63 percent, at 13,247.33. The S&P 500 Index was up 9.47 points, or 0.67 percent, at 1,415.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 30.41 points, or 1.00 percent, at 3,061.34.

Among big movers, Cisco Systems rose 9.5 percent to $19.00 a share after the world's largest network equipment market reported better-than-expected results and raised its dividend.

"Cisco shed some light on the future. It shows a bit more optimism," said Federated's Creatura.

Developments at a couple of top U.S. companies, however, kept a lid on gains.

Wal-Mart Stores, the world's No. 1 retailer, said its full-year results may miss Wall Street expectations as growth slows in international markets. Its stock fell 2.97 percent to $72.24.

Shares of Facebook, the world's biggest Internet social network, lost 4.76 percent as a lockup period that prevented some insider sales came to an end. They last traded at $20.19, down 47 percent from the $38 IPO price.

Still, the overall U.S. stock market showed resilience, lifting the global MSCI index by 0.76 percent to 325.19 points, a level last seen on May 4.

Top European shares erased early losses, closing up 0.33 percent at 1,104.37.

In the currency market, the dollar turned lower against most major currencies after the latest data on U.S. jobless claims and home construction. The dollar index was 0.36 percent lower at 82.35.

Merkel's remarks stemmed the euro's recent slide against the greenback, rising 0.63 percent to $1.2365.

Hopes of additional ECB interest rate cuts were kept alive by euro zone data confirming that inflation - the ECB's main focus - remained steady in July. It came two days after reports showed the bloc's economy sliding back toward recession.

The modest uptick on expectations of further central bank stimulus briefly revived some appetite for bonds, lowering their yields. But demand for Treasuries and Bunds faded as stock markets advanced to their highest levels since early May.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 7/32 in price, yielding 1.8450 percent, just shy of a three-month high of 1.8572 percent it hit earlier, according to Reuters data. The 10-year yield is about 3 basis points from its 200-day moving average. If the 200-day average were breached, the 10-year yield could test support in the 2 percent area.

German Bund futures rose 19 basis points to 141.60 after hitting their lowest level since July 2 earlier.

In commodity trading, Brent crude futures for October delivery were 59 cents higher at $114.90 a barrel, while U.S. oil futures were $1.16 higher at $95.49 a barrel.

Gold rose for a second day, posting its biggest rise in almost two weeks. The bullion last traded up 0.81 percent at $1,616.06 an ounce.