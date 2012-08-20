* Global shares edge down after ECB rebuffs bond limit talk * Euro falls against dollar, yen * Oil prices also retreat after initially trading higher * Oil prices supported by tight North Sea supplies By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, Aug 20 Global shares and the euro slipped on Monday after the European Central Bank sought to squash speculation about potential market intervention to contain the euro zone debt crisis, dashing recent investor enthusiasm for risk. German magazine Der Spiegel said over the weekend that the ECB was considering buying debt issued by vulnerable countries if their interest rates rose too high, but a bank spokesman said it was misleading to report on decisions that still had not been taken. Germany's central bank, the Bundesbank, also on Monday reiterated its opposition to bond purchases and a spokesman for the German finance ministry said it was not aware of any plans for the ECB to target bond spreads. Global stock markets have had a recent strong run on hopes that a plan being drawn up by the ECB, which oversees price stability in the 17 countries that use the euro, could help the currency bloc control the two-year-old debt crisis. Stocks on Wall Street edged lower, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares retreated about 0.3 percent to 1106.47. MSCI's all-country world stock index fell 0.1 percent. Europe shares initially rose on the Der Spiegel report that the ECB is considering setting interest rate thresholds for the purchase of euro zone sovereign debt, a move that would discourage speculation. "We are fishing in the fog at the moment so we need to see some more of the meat regarding the ECB's plans," said Heinz-Gerd Sonnenschein, equities strategist at Germany's Postbank. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 14.17 points, or 0.11 percent, at 13,261.03. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.78 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,416.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.42 points, or 0.21 percent, at 3,070.17. The euro fell to $1.2322, down 0.2 percent on the day, and was off about 0.25 percent against the yen at 97.84. The U.S. Dollar Index was up 0.01 percent at 82.606. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 1/32, with the yield at 1.8105 percent. Oil prices also retreated slightly. Brent for October fell 36 cents at $113.35 a barrel. U.S. light sweet crude oil fell 57 cents to $95.44 per barrel.