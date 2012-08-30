* Euro retreats as speculation mounts Fed will stand pat
* U.S. shares follow Europe lower as investors close out
positions
* Treasury prices gain as stocks fall back
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Aug 30 Stocks fell and the euro
retreated o n T hursday as investors pared back expectations that
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will signal a new round of
economic stimulus in a much-anticipated address on Fri day to
central bankers.
A successful Italian bond sale pointed to growing confidence
among investors that the European Central Bank will take
measures shortly to tackle more effectively the debt crisis that
has plagued the 17-member currency bloc.
But investors grew more doubtful that Bernanke will deliver
firmer hints on more monetary easing in his speech in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming. The gathering is the same event where he hinted
at the Fed's second round of easing in 2010.
Hopes for further easing had grown since minutes of a recent
Fed meeting showed policymakers could act "fairly soon."
U.S. shares slid and European stocks hit a four-week low as
investors closed out positions ahead of Bernanke's speech, which
is expected to provide some clues to the Fed's next move.
"Everyone's waiting on Jackson Hole and QE3," said Mirko
Mikelic, portfolio manager at Fifth Third Asset Management in
Grand Rapids, Michigan. "Obviously it would be a disappointment
if there wasn't QE3, and there would be a sell-off in risk
assets."
All 10 S&P sectors were lower. The cyclical groups, which
closely track the pace of economic growth, declined.
Over the past three weeks the benchmark S&P 500 index has
traded in a tight range between 1,400 and the April 2 high of
1,422.38, which has acted as a resistance point to new peaks.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 67.01
points, or 0.51 percent, at 13,040.47. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 6.77 points, or 0.48 percent, at 1,403.72.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 26.13 points, or
0.85 percent, at 3,055.06.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares closed down 0.8 percent at 1,077.93.
MSCI's all-country world equity index, which
has edged down over the past seven sessions, was 0.9 percent
lower at 320.47.
"People are starting to realize that there is not going to
be a huge amount of action from the Jackson Hole meeting. But I
don't see a massive sell-off either as the market is waiting for
a positive action from the European Central Bank," said James
Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts.
Any signal from Bernanke that the U.S. central bank will
embark on another asset-buying program would weigh broadly on
the dollar.
The euro fell 0.15 percent at $1.2511, while the U.S.
dollar index was up 0.15 percent at 81.676.
A rise above $1.2590 would mark the euro's strongest level
in eight weeks.
Investors and economists have become more skeptical over the
past two weeks that the Fed will announce another round of bond
buying, or "quantitative easing," at its mid-September meeting,
according to Reuters polls during the last week.
"The risk with Jackson Hole is that unless there are further
strong signals of more easing, the market will take it as a
disappointment," said Christian Lawrence, currency strategist at
Rabobank, adding that this would be positive for the dollar.
"The bar is quite high, and if there is any paring back of
talk of QE, the market is likely to react more because it is
more or less expecting it."
The euro gained some support early in the day after Chinese
Premier Wen Jiabao, who met German Chancellor Angela Merkel in
Beijing on Thursday, said he was confident the euro zone could
pull out of its debt crisis and that China would be willing,
after a proper risk assessment, to keep buying the region's
government debt.
In other markets, iron ore prices fell to their lowest
levels since 2009, dragging down shares in miners, including Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton, as a slowdown in top
consumer China threatened to further sap demand.
U.S. Treasuries gained in price. Discounting the likelihood
of the Fed's launching new stimulus when it meets next month has
been the predominant trade in recent weeks despite uncertainty
over what debt would be purchased in any new program.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
6/32 in price to yield 1.6301 percent.
Growing expectations of a beefed-up bond-buying program from
the ECB encouraged solid demand at a sale of 7.3 billion euros
($9.15 billion) of new five- and 10-year Italian sovereign bonds
on Thursday.
Brent crude prices edged higher in choppy trading, supported
by supply concerns and geopolitical tensions, while U.S. crude
fell as oil companies assessed damage after Hurricane Isaac
swept the Gulf Coast region.
A possible strike by Norway's oil services workers, upcoming
North Sea maintenance and the ongoing dispute over Iran's
nuclear program continue to support Brent prices.
Brent crude for October delivery settled up 11 cents
at $112.65 a barrel. U.S. crude fell 94 cents to settle
at $94.55 a barrel.