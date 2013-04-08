* Yen touches multi-year lows vs dollar and euro
* Nikkei index soars to highest since August 2008
* World stocks stage recovery from Friday's selloff
* U.S. stocks edge lower ahead of earnings season
NEW YORK, April 8 The yen fell against the
dollar and the euro for a third day on Monday as the Bank of
Japan began aggressive monetary easing in an attempt to beat
persistent deflation, while U.S. stocks failed to follow gains
in other equity markets.
The dollar rallied against the yen to its highest level
since May 2009, at 99 yen, and the euro touched a three-year
peak against the Japanese currency after the BOJ conducted its
first bond purchases since announcing the new monetary easing
steps last week.
Since BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda promised on Thursday to
inject about $1.4 trillion into the economy in less than two
years, the yen has fallen more than 6 percent against both the
dollar and the euro, while Japanese stocks have soared
"Barring any sudden spike in risk aversion (dollar/yen) is
likely to roll through that (100) level as momentum remains
relentless for the time being," said Boris Schlossberg, managing
director of FX Strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.
The dollar traded at 98.89 yen for a gain of 1.1
percent from Friday's New York close, and the euro added 1.5
percent to trade at about 128.59 yen.
Japan's Nikkei stock average jumped as much as 3.1
percent on Monday to its highest level since August 2008.
"The BOJ's bazooka has sparked the buying of Japanese
stocks, especially domestic sectors like real estate," said
Yasuo Sakuma, a portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management.
The BOJ has said it would buy 1 trillion yen ($10 billion)
of government bonds with maturities between five and 10 years,
and 200 billion yen of bonds with maturities exceeding 10 years.
MSCI's world equity index rose 0.1 percent
to 355.77 after registering its worst week of the year on Friday
with a five-day loss of 1.26 percent.
European shares rose, led higher by the healthcare sector,
as investors tiptoed back into the market, after a sharp drop on
Friday on the weak U.S. jobs figures. Traders noted a lack of
conviction on Monday -- evidenced by low volumes -- with some
investors apprehensive before the start of the U.S. earnings
season.
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 0.2
percent at 1,163.96 points. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX
50 advanced 0.1 percent to 2,587.72 points.
TREND FAILS
A sense of caution dominated Wall Street on Monday. U.S.
stocks slipped, following the S&P 500's largest weekly decline
this year, as investors faced the prospect of a lackluster
corporate earnings season and an economy that could be hitting a
slow patch.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 38.49
points, or 0.26 percent, at 14,526.76. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 0.55 points, or 0.04 percent, at
1,552.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.10
points, or 0.07 percent, at 3,201.76.
Earnings forecasts have been scaled back heading into
first-quarter reports, which kick off this week. S&P 500
earnings are expected to have risen just 1.6 percent from a year
ago, according to Thomson Reuters data, down from a 4.3 percent
forecast in January.
Still, U.S. stocks have rallied strongly this year with
major indexes hitting record highs, helped in part by the
Federal Reserve's stimulus program. The S&P 500 is up nearly 9
percent for the year so far, while the Dow has gained just under
11 percent.
"It's a little easier to pull the trigger and take some
profits when you're on the fringe of an earnings season that
might not be as good as what the stock market has indicated with
a phenomenal first quarter," said Alan Lancz, president at Alan
B. Lancz & Associates Inc in Toledo, Ohio.
The prospect that Japanese investors will move out of the
domestic debt market due to the heavy central bank buying has
boosted the attractiveness of some European debt and demand for
U.S. Treasuries.
U.S. Treasury 10-year note yields fell sharply last week in
response to the new BOJ policy, but edged up on Monday to 1.72
percent as some traders booked profits and dealers
prepared for this week's auctions of $66 billion in longer-dated
Treasury debt.
In Europe the main beneficiary was French debt with 10-year
bond yields hitting a record low.
CHINA DATA EYED
Oil prices rose, having hit eight-month lows at the end of
last week on worries over global economic growth.
Brent crude rose to a high of $105.55 before trading around
$104.08. U.S. crude rose 34 cents to $93.04 a barrel
after logging its biggest weekly loss in more than six
months last week.
A rise in Chinese steel futures to their highest in more
than a week in anticipation of improving demand in the world's
second-biggest economy during the second quarter supported other
industrial commodities like copper.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed 0.8 percent to $7,463.25 tonne, up from an eight-month
low of $7,331.25 hit last week. The metal is still down more
than 3 percent over the past three weeks.