* Gold bounces after hitting weakest in over two years
* Wall Street climbs but European stocks are weaker
* Brent crude falls below $100 a barrel
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, April 16 Gold and U.S. stocks
rebounded on Tuesday as the previous session's sell-off lured
buyers into the market but demand concerns sent oil below $100 a
barrel for the first time in nine months.
The broad rout in commodities and stocks seen in recent
sessions was triggered by weak data from China and the United
States that have sparked fresh concerns about the strength of
the global economy's recovery.
Gold has fallen about 20 percent so far this year after an
unbroken 12 years of gains and is down some 28 percent from the
record high hit in September 2011 of $1,920.30 an ounce.
Spot gold lost more than 8 percent on Monday alone
and had dropped further, to $1,321.35, earlier on Tuesday before
reversing direction to be up 2.6 percent at $1,387.76.
"I think everyone has to take a breath now ... but there are
people who still want to sell and they haven't done so yet,"
said David Govett, head of precious metals at Marex Spectron.
Analysts have cited various reasons for gold's latest slump,
including funds switching out of bullion and the possibility
that other central banks in Europe could use Cyprus's bailout
plans to sell excess gold reserves as a reason to sell some of
their own holdings.
Stocks on Wall Street also recovered some ground to rise
nearly 1 percent by late morning, helped in part by a drop in
U.S. consumer prices last month that left room for the Federal
Reserve to keep up its economic stimulus efforts.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 103.26
points, or 0.71 percent, to 14,702.46. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 13.32 points, or 0.86 percent, to 1,565.68.
The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 30.63 points, or 0.95
percent, to 3,247.12.
Separate data showed U.S. factory output declined in March,
while permits for future housing construction tumbled. Data at
the start of the year had been generally upbeat, pointing to an
acceleration in economic growth in the first quarter, but recent
reports have suggested the recovery hit a soft patch heading
into the spring.
Investors were also taking in a batch of earnings reports
from U.S. companies including Coca-Cola, which reported
better-than-expected profit that sent its shares up more than 5
percent.
MSCI's global share index, which tracks
around 9,000 stocks in 45 countries, was up 0.3 percent, having
been almost 0.5 percent lower earlier in the day. The
FTSEurofirst 300 was off 0.7 percent.
Oil continued to languish, with Brent crude falling below
$100 a barrel for the first time in nine months as concerns
persisted over the outlook for demand. Brent crude was
down $1.73 at $98.90, while U.S. crude lost 95 cents to
$87.76.
"Somewhat disappointing Chinese GDP data yesterday might
have contributed to the bearish sentiment in the oil futures
markets," analysts at JBC Energy said.
"However ... Monday's sell-off across virtually all
commodities and equities markets and the extent of losses in
some markets is difficult to justify on fundamental grounds
solely, with herd behaviour and momentum trading contributing,"
JBC Energy said.