* Markets roiled by bogus tweet of White House blasts but
soon recover
* Weak Germany PMI fans ECB rate cut speculation; euro falls
to 2-week low
* SEC looking into bogus AP tweet - commissioner
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, April 23 Global equities markets rose
on Tuesday, recovering from a brief tumble on a false report of
explosions at the White house, while the euro dipped as weak
economic data from Germany raised hopes the European Central
Bank may further ease monetary policy.
Shortly after 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) markets for stocks,
bonds, oil, gold and commodities were briefly roiled following
an Associated Press tweet, quickly shot down as bogus, reporting
two explosions at the White House in which President Barack
Obama had been injured.
U.S. government debt prices surged briefly while, according
to Reuters data, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 14.6 points,
or 0.93 percent, in the space of three minutes when news of the
tweet hit the market.
An Associated Press spokesman told Reuters the AP Twitter
message was "bogus" and the White House said Obama was fine.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision is looking into
the issue, SEC Commissioner Daniel Gallagher said.
With the S&P valued at roughly $14.6 trillion at the moment
of the false tweet, that three-minute plunge briefly wiped out
$136.5 billion of the index's value.
"If that was true that had happened, that's a justified
selloff, but because people suffer from information overload,
people tend to overreact and don't wait to substantiate things -
that is the downside to a 24/7 news cycle," said Jason Weisberg,
managing director of Seaport Securities Corp in New York.
"You want instantaneous pricing, you want all the advantages
of the technology, well then, you have to live by the negatives
that the speed and expediency provide."
The move echoed the May 6, 2010 plunge in markets known as
the "flash crash," when the Dow industrials dropped more than
600 points, eventually piling up a loss of about 1,000 points,
in a few minutes before recovering.
The yen saw brief volatility following the AP tweet. But
after it was denied and the tweet was blamed on hackers, traders
quickly moved on. Global equity markets also
resumed their upward trend.
The euro dropped to a two-week low against the dollar as
weak German data raised concerns about the health of the euro
zone economy and revived speculation that the European Central
Bank could cut interest rates.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 152.29 points, or 1.05 percent, at 14,719.46. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 16.28 points, or 1.04 percent, at
1,578.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 35.78
points, or 1.11 percent, at 3,269.33.
After the bell on Wall Street, Apple shares rose
3.8 percent after the company reported better-than-expected
second-quarter revenue of $43.6 billion, reflecting strong sales
of the iPad and iPhone.
European shares posted their biggest one-day gain
in seven months.
The euro fell 0.3 percent to 129.22 yen, still
down from its April 11 three-year peak around 131.10. The yen,
which typically rises as investors seek safety during times of
heightened concern about the global economy, recovered broadly.
The dollar last traded up 0.3 percent at 99.45 yen.
MSCI's world equity index, which is heavily
weighted toward U.S. shares, was up 1 percent.
In Treasuries, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
was down 4/32, with the yield at 1.7065 percent.
TWITTER FLASH CRASH
Earlier during the market turmoil caused by the false tweet,
more than 180,000 front month 10-year Treasury futures contacts
traded between 1:09 and 1:12 p.m. ET (1709 to 1712 GMT).
"I think there was a lot of damage done on that," said Sean
Murphy, treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York.
"Automatically electronic trading kicks in and they don't
know the difference between a fictitious story and the truth and
immediately started to buy and took us right back to the day's
highs."
Crude oil fell as much as 70 cents a barrel
in those three minutes but just as quickly reversed those losses
as it became clear the message was false.
U.S. gold futures spiked more than $5 an ounce or
0.4 percent after the tweet but five minutes later were trading
lower.
By the end of the day, Brent crude oil had edged down in
reaction to weak manufacturing data in China and Europe but it
closed above $100 a barrel for the second straight day.
June Brent crude settled down 8 cents at $100.31 a
barrel, after falling by more than $1.50 in earlier trading.
U.S. crude for June delivery settled down 1 cent at
$89.18 a barrel after falling more than $1 in intraday trading.
The flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for April fell to
50.5 from 51.6 in March as new export orders shrank in China.
The data followed lower-than-expected GDP growth for China in
the first quarter which helped spark a sharp sell-off last week.