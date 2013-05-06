* Dollar gains vs yen on U.S. outlook, 100-yen level seen
* Euro weakens after ECB's Draghi comments
* S&P 500 ticks up to new record, global stocks rally stalls
* Oil up on Syria-related gains, demand a concern
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, May 6 The U.S. dollar rose against the
yen and euro on Monday and U.S. stocks closed at a new record as
the outlook for the U.S. economy continued to brighten following
last week's strong jobs report.
Financial shares led the way on Wall Street, with Bank of
America up 5.2 percent after it reached a settlement
with bond insurer MBIA Inc.
The euro fell against the greenback after European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank, which cut interest
rates last week, is watching economic data and is ready to take
further action if needed.
Purchasing managers indexes on Monday showed recession
dragged on euro zone companies and business growth flagged in
China, adding to a report on Friday that U.S. corporate growth
slowed in April.
Many analysts have expected a pullback in U.S. equities for
weeks now, as the S&P 500 index continues to post historic
highs. Wall Street has largely avoided a correction as traders
have used weakness as an opportunity to add to long positions.
Monday's gains follow a strong run in stocks since the start
of the year. Accommodating monetary policies that have kept
interest rates low, as well as solid earnings, have helped lift
the S&P 500 13.5 percent so far this year.
"Since the beginning of the year, the bulls have remained in
control of this market," said Michael James, managing director
of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.
"As long as you continue to have decent earnings reports and
support from the central banks, it will be hard to derail the
market, at least in the short term."
U.S. employment rose more than expected in April, with
165,000 jobs created, and hiring was much stronger than thought
in the previous two months, the U.S. government said on Friday.
The report eased concerns raised by other data that had pointed
to the U.S. economy losing steam.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.07 points or
0.03 percent, to end at 14,968.89, the S&P 500 gained
3.08 points or 0.19 percent, to 1,617.5 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 14.34 points or 0.42 percent, to 3,392.97.
The MSCI world equity index edged up less
than 0.1 percent, weighed by declines in some European stocks.
U.S.-dollar denominated Nikkei futures touched a
fresh five-year high.
Brent crude futures settled up 1.2 percent at
$105.46 as supply concerns followed Israeli air strikes on Syria
on Friday and Sunday. Trading was choppy, however, as worries
about the weak data from China and the euro zone sparked demand
concerns.
"In another lifetime, the Israeli headlines would have sent
the market screaming higher, but there does seem to be this
malaise about economic contraction," said Stephen Schork, the
editor of The Schork Report in Pennsylvania.
U.S. crude futures settled up 0.6 percent at $96.16.
DOLLAR STRENGTHENS
The U.S. dollar rose for a third straight session against
the yen and looked set to make another run at the 100-yen level
after last week's surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data rekindled
optimism about the U.S. economy.
The yen lost 0.3 percent to 99.37 per U.S. dollar,
having hit 99.45, its weakest since April 25, according to
Reuters data.
The euro also weakened against the greenback after
Draghi's comments on possible further easing from the ECB, but
stayed within last week's range. The euro zone single currency
was recently down 0.3 percent at $1.3077.
U.S. Treasuries prices slipped as investors continued to
digest Friday's better-than-expected jobs report, which sent
yields surging to their highest in three weeks.
U.S. government bonds are expected to stay at the relatively
higher yields as investors prepare for $72 billion in new supply
this week. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yielded 1.76
percent, up from 1.74 percent on Friday and up from 1.62 percent
before the jobs data was released.
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said in an interview
with CNBC that the U.S. economy is gradually improving, but low
interest rates have made bonds "terrible investments" while
stocks remain "reasonably priced."
Gold edged lower in light trading, weighed by continued
outflows in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds, and investors
were still weighing the metal's inflation-hedge appeal after
last week's encouraging U.S. jobs data.
Spot gold was recently down less than 0.1 percent at
$1,469 per ounce.