* Dollar index up slightly after Bernanke
* Stock markets up around the world, S&P at new high
* German bond yields ease, Treasuries lower
* Crude oil tumbles after jump in supplies
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 22 Stock markets around the world
rose on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
signaled that the U.S. central bank's stimulus program would
remain intact.
In testimony to Congress, Bernanke said the Fed's monetary
policy was still providing significant benefits to the economy
and that prematurely tightening it would carry substantial
risks.
Shares were volatile, at one point jumping 1 percent before
paring those gains as Bernanke said that economic improvement
would lead the Fed to consider tapering its stimulus.
Analysts did not expect Bernanke to announce any substantial
change to policy, but his comment on a potential tapering of the
Fed's stimulus program caused stocks to come off their highs.
The Fed's policy is widely credited with contributing to the S&P
500's rally of nearly 18 percent in 2013, a surge that has
repeatedly taken it to all-time highs, including on Wednesday.
"He said exactly what Wall Street wants to hear. He's
putting out there that there's no end in sight, which is exactly
what we want and why stocks are bidding higher," said Todd
Schoenberger, managing partner at LandColt Capital in New York.
"With things continuing for quarters to come, summer
doldrums seem unlikely this year."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 94.98 points,
or 0.62 percent, at 15,482.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 9.65 points, or 0.58 percent, at 1,678.81. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.75 points, or 0.42
percent, at 3,516.87.
The MSCI all-country world equity index
added 0.3 percent while shares in Europe rose 0.1
percent after earlier falling on weakness in luxury goods
stocks.
The dollar index was up 0.4 percent against a basket
of major currencies, near a three-year high of 84.37 struck last
week. The euro fell 0.2 percent in a volatile session.
The dollar index is up nearly 5 percent this year as
investors favor the greenback on signs of growing economic
momentum and talk of an early end to the huge U.S. stimulus
effort.
"The market's bias has been for dollar strength, but it is
much more finely balanced now," said Elsa Lignos, senior
currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets. "The reaction (to
Bernanke) seems much more likely to be influenced by flows and
technicals than the fundamental outlook," she said.
The dollar's moves were also seen limited by expectations
that minutes from the Fed's last rate-setting meeting will
underscore the wide divergence between policymakers on the
future of the bank's $85 billion a month bond buying plan.
"Bernanke's comments could see the dollar ease somewhat. But
the Fed minutes are likely to be hawkish, so we expect the
dollar to regain ground, especially against the yen," said
Marcus Hettinger, currency strategist at Credit Suisse.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell
12/32, the yield at 1.9718 percent, erasing early gains after
Bernanke raised the possibility of reducing the Fed's bond
purchases this year if economic growth improves further.
JAPAN RISES
Japan's Nikkei climbed 1.6 percent to a 5-1/2 year high
after the Bank of Japan, as widely expected, maintained
an aggressively loose policy that will inject up to $1.4
trillion into the financial system.
That kept the yen weaker against the dollar, which gained
0.4 percent to 102.85 yen.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
eased 0.3 percent.
COMMODITIES MIXED
The debate over the Fed's next moves, and particularly the
potential impact on the dollar and on growth, also dominated
commodity markets.
Gold, traditionally seen as an inflation hedge and
alternative to the dollar, was up 2.3 percent after Bernanke's
comments, while copper rose to its highest level in two
weeks.
But oil dropped 0.8 percent on data showing a
surprise jump in U.S. gasoline stocks, suggesting that summer
U.S. demand might not meet supply. U.S. crude futures
fell 1.3 percent.