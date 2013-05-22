* Dollar index up after Bernanke comments on stimulus
* U.S. stocks turn lower, S&P 500 comes off high
* Treasuries fall on comments on possible tapering
* Crude oil tumbles after jump in supplies
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 22 Stocks, bonds and currencies
took a wild ride on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke said the U.S. central bank's massive bond-buying
program would remain in place for now, even as the Fed considers
cutting back stimulus in coming months.
Wall Street stocks jumped as much as 1 percent before
turning lower after Bernanke, in testimony to Congress, said
that if economic improvement continued, "We could in the next
few meetings take a step down in our pace of purchases."
Bernanke said the Fed's monetary policy was still providing
significant benefits to the economy and that prematurely
tightening it would carry substantial risks.
Analysts had not expected Bernanke to announce any
substantial change to policy, but his comment on a potential
tapering of the Fed's stimulus program caused stocks to come off
their highs.
"The market was disappointed with the fact that they did not
get complete clarity and a green light that the current QE
measures are going to be in place quarter after quarter," said
Wilmer Stith, portfolio manager at Wilmington Trust Investment
Advisors in Wilmington, Delaware. "The market was really hoping
to get from Bernanke today certainty that tapering of
quantitative easing is really not going to be in the picture in
2013."
That continued stimulus would be "data-dependent," added
Stith, who helps oversee $25 billion in assets, "just leaves the
market in this sort of unsettled environment."
The dollar rose to a 4-1/2-year high against the yen after
Bernanke cited the risks of holding interest rates too low for
too long, reversing early losses sparked by his comments that it
was too soon to remove existing stimulus measures.
U.S. Treasuries sold off on Bernanke's comments about
possibly tapering bond purchases, with the yield on the 10-year
note, which moves inversely to the price, crossing 2 percent,
while European shares ended 0.2 percent higher.
The Fed's policy is widely credited with contributing to the
S&P 500's rally of nearly 18 percent in 2013, a surge that has
repeatedly taken it to all-time highs, including on Wednesday.
Investors have been trying to determine whether the Fed is
ready to begin paring back its $85 billion in monthly purchases
of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, with expectations
that it will start to gradually reduce the purchases later this
year. But Bernanke's explicit mention, even with the caveats he
mentioned, sparked the volatility in stocks, bonds and the euro.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 27.74 points,
or 0.18 percent, at 15,415.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 1.15 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,668.01. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 13.83 points, or 0.39
percent, at 3,488.30.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 25/32, the yield at 2.0174 percent, erasing early gains
after Bernanke raised the possibility of reducing the Fed's bond
purchases this year if economic growth improves further.
The dollar index was up 0.5 percent against a basket
of major currencies, near a three-year high of 84.37 struck last
week. The euro fell 0.3 percent in a volatile session.
The dollar index is up nearly 5 percent this year as
investors favor the greenback on signs of growing economic
momentum and talk of an early end to the Fed's stimulus effort.
"The market's bias has been for dollar strength, but it is
much more finely balanced now," said Elsa Lignos, senior
currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets. "The reaction (to
Bernanke) seems much more likely to be influenced by flows and
technicals than the fundamental outlook."
The dollar hit a 4-1/2-year peak against the yen at 103.60
and a nine-month peak against the Swiss franc of 0.9812
.
The dollar's moves were also seen limited by expectations
that minutes from the Fed's last rate-setting meeting, to be
released in the afternoon, will underscore the wide divergence
between policymakers on the future of the bank's bond-buying
program.
JAPAN RISES
Japan's Nikkei climbed 1.6 percent to a 5-1/2-year high
after the Bank of Japan, as widely expected, maintained
an aggressively loose policy that will inject up to $1.4
trillion into the financial system. The news kept the yen weaker
against the dollar, which gained 0.4 percent to 102.85 yen.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
eased 0.3 percent.
COMMODITIES MIXED
The debate over the Fed's next moves, and particularly the
potential impact on the dollar and on growth, also dominated
commodity markets.
Gold, traditionally seen as an inflation hedge and
alternative to the dollar, was up 2.3 percent after Bernanke's
comments, while copper rose to its highest level in two
weeks.
Brent oil dropped 1 percent on data showing a
surprise jump in U.S. gasoline stocks, suggesting that summer
U.S. demand might not meet supply. U.S. crude futures
fell 1.6 percent.