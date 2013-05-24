* Shares fall worldwide on worries of stimulus cutback
NEW YORK, May 24 Global equity markets slipped
on Friday on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve may curtail
its stimulus measures, while the dollar recovered against the
euro to trade almost flat after better-than-expected U.S.
durable goods data for April.
Wall Street fell and was heading toward its first weekly
decline since mid-April, and stocks in Europe also declined
after testimony by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke earlier this week
sparked speculation the U.S. central bank will soon trim its
support for the economy.
The Fed's purchase of Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities, being conducted at a monthly pace of $85 billion,
has been a boon to equities markets and other riskier assets.
"Markets are looking for a reset and a retracement lower,
closer to more compelling valuations," said Peter Kenny, chief
market strategist at Knight Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey.
After Bernanke's congressional testimony on Wednesday and
the release of minutes from the latest Federal Open Market
Committee meeting later the same day, there was a shift that
"reintroduced a sense of caution that has long been absent" in
markets, Kenny said.
The Fed minutes showed that some policymakers were willing
to consider scaling back on bond purchases as early as the Fed's
June meeting.
MSCI's all-country world equity index fell
0.31 percent, while Europe's broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index
of leading shares fell 0.3 percent to 1,226.27.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 56.75 points, or 0.37 percent, at 15,237.75. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 9.52 points, or 0.58 percent,
at 1,640.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 18.72
points, or 0.54 percent, at 3,440.70.
The concerns about the Fed's next step helped bolster the
price of gold, which was on track for its biggest weekly rise in
a month.
Spot gold prices fell $3.69 an ounce, or 0.27
percent, to $1,387.00.
Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose more
than expected in April, a hopeful sign that a sharp slowdown in
factory output could soon run its course.
New orders for durable goods increased 3.3 percent last
month, the U.S. Commerce Department said, and it revised prior
readings for orders to show a smaller decline in March than
previously estimated.
The euro was last at $1.2924, down about 0.08 percent
against the dollar. Against the yen, the dollar was last 0.97
percent lower, at 101.03 yen..
Earlier, the euro had risen against the dollar after the
monthly German Ifo survey showed that business morale improved
more than expected in May. The data suggested that Germany,
Europe's biggest economy, is picking up, making further euro
zone monetary easing less likely.
Oil was poised to post its biggest weekly loss in more than
a month as Brent fell below $102 per barrel, pressured by ample
supply and a sluggish recovery that could dent demand for fuel.
Brent fell 52 cents to $101.92 a barrel. U.S. crude
