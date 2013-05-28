* Wall Street stocks rally; U.S. Treasury yields climb
* U.S. consumer confidence hits highest in more than 5 years
* Dollar, euro rally more than 1 percent vs yen
* ECB, Bank of Japan reaffirm support
* Oil prices surge on stock rally, Middle East tension
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, May 28 U.S. stocks rallied and
Treasury yields soared on Tuesday as investors, encouraged by
pledges of monetary policy support from Japanese and European
central banks, turned away from safe-haven U.S. debt and sought
higher returns in riskier assets.
ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Monday the
policy would stay as long as necessary. On Tuesday, BOJ board
member Ryuzo Miyao said it was vital to keep long- and
short-term interest rates stable.
Yields on U.S. Treasuries surged to their highest levels in
over a year as prices skidded. A strong consumer confidence
report underscored the notion that the Federal Reserve could
soon trim its bond-buying program.
"The vicious selling once again materialized after the
much-stronger-than-expected consumer confidence report," said
Cantor, Fitzgerald Treasury strategist Justin Lederer.
Yields have jumped since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on
Wednesday that the U.S. central bank may decide to decrease its
bond purchases gradually in the next few policy meetings if data
shows the economy is gaining steam.
"The path of least resistance is higher yields," said Sean
Simko, portfolio manager at SEI Investments.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell more than a point
to 96-7/32 while their yields, which move inversely to price,
soared to 2.17 percent from 2.01 percent on Friday. Ten-year
yields have surged from 1.61 percent at the beginning of May as
optimism about the economy has grown.
Thirty-year bonds fell more than two points in
price while their yields rose to 3.33 percent, the highest level
since March, and up from 3.18 percent on Friday.
Both the 10-year notes and 30-year bonds are on track for
their worst monthly loss since December 2009.
U.S. STOCKS, DOLLAR RECOVER
U.S. stocks recovered from recent weakness, propelling the
Dow to finish at yet another record closing high.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 106.29 points,
or 0.69 percent, to end at a record 15,409.39. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index rose 10.46 points, or 0.63 percent, to
1,660.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 29.74
points, or 0.86 percent, to close at 3,488.89.
The dollar rebounded against the euro and yen after data on
U.S. consumer confidence and home prices suggested the world's
largest economy was on a steady road to recovery.
The Fed's stimulus program is viewed as negative for the
greenback because it floods the market with dollars.
A measure of U.S. consumer confidence rose in May to its
highest level in more than five years. That private-sector
report followed data showing single-family home prices rose in
March, with their best annual gain in nearly seven
years.
Higher Treasury yields have also boosted the appeal of
dollar-denominated investments.[ID:nL2N0E90N3
DOLLAR RISES AGAINST YEN AND EURO
The U.S. dollar rallied against the euro and yen as the
stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data underscored views the
Fed could reduce its bond purchases in coming months.
Against the yen, which tumbled broadly, the dollar rose 1.2
percent to 102.09 yen, rebounding from a two-week low of
100.68 set on Friday. The dollar rose to a 4-1/2-year high of
103.73 yen last week.
The euro rose 0.6 percent to 131.24 yen, pulling
away from Thursday's trough of 129.94 yen.
The safe-haven Swiss franc fell, down 1.1 percent against
the dollar at 0.9740 franc and down 0.6 percent against
the euro at 1.2533 francs.
Currencies such as the yen and the Swiss franc, which rose
sharply last week after a recent sell-off in stock markets,
typically gain in times of financial uncertainty.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback versus a
basket of currencies, rose 0.6 percent to 84.172.
Gold fell 1 percent as the stock market rally diminished
bullion's safe-haven appeal. Strong buying of physical bullion,
however, briefly reversed gold's fall.
Spot gold was down 1 percent to $1,380.81 an ounce by
3:25 p.m. EDT (1925 GMT), after trading as low as $1,373.14.
U.S. Comex gold futures for June delivery settled
down $7.70 at $1,378.90 an ounce.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 1.7
percent to $22.25 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.6 percent to
$1,455.74 an ounce, while palladium gained 2.1 percent to
$751.22 an ounce.
Brent crude oil rose on increased Middle East risk and as
stocks rallied. Brent crude oil for July rose $1.61 to
$104.23 per barrel while U.S. crude rose $0.95 to $95.10
per barrel.
The promise of monetary support from the European and
Japanese central banks was reinforced as French, German and
Italian governments urged action to tackle youth unemployment.
Youth unemployment in countries like Greece and
Spain has risen to 60 percent.
In Europe, the broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index
closed up 1.3 percent at 1,246.44, while MSCI's world equity
index rose 0.5 percent, reversing four days of
losses.
Japan's Nikkei stock index, which last week reached
a 5-1/2-year high before dropping 7.3 percent on Thursday,
steadied on Tuesday, ending 1.2 percent higher.