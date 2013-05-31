* Dollar climbs off 3-week low
* Wall Street trims losses after strong Midwest business
data
* Treasuries prices fall further on Midwest report
* European shares fall on euro zone jobless report
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 31 Global equity markets eased and
the dollar climbed off a three-week low on Friday after
unexpectedly weak U.S. data on consumer spending and inflation
curbed speculation of an early scale-back of economic stimulus
by the Federal Reserve.
Wall Street opened lower, following declines in European
equity markets, but stocks soon trimmed most of their losses
after separate data showed business activity in the U.S. Midwest
picked up in May.
U.S. government debt also reversed course and fell on a
report showing the Institute for Supply Management-Chicago
business barometer rose to 58.7 from 49 in April, handily
beating economists' expectations for a reading of only 50.
"We're in a goldilocks environment where the economy is
recovering, but not so much that the Fed will pull the punch
bowl away too quickly," said Kristina Hooper, head of portfolio
strategies at Allianz Global Investors in New York.
European shares remained lower as EU statistics office
Eurostat said unemployment in the euro zone reached a new high
at 12.2 percent in April.
With inflation well below the European Central Bank's
target, pressure rose on EU leaders and the ECB for action to
revive the bloc's sickly economy.
Wall Street also was helped by a Thomson Reuters/University
of Michigan survey that showed greater optimism over the
economic outlook and personal finances pushed U.S. consumer
sentiment to its highest level in nearly six years in May.
A measure of global equity activity, MSCI's all-country
world equity index, fell as much as 0.7 percent,
though it then recovered somewhat and was down 0.5 percent,
while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 follow the same
path and also was down 0.5 percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 8.65 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,333.18. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 0.74 point, or 0.04 percent, at
1,653.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.72
point, or 0.02 percent, at 3,490.57.
The euro fell to a session low of $1.2961 and was
last at $1.2974, down 0.57 percent on the day.
The dollar rose 0.16 percent to 100.88 Japanese yen.
Treasury prices resumed this month's tumble, with the
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note down 11/32 in
price to yield 2.1586 percent.
U.S. oil prices fell below $93 a barrel, extending losses
after weak consumer spending data. Members of the Organization
of Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to leave their output
target unchanged, as expected, with little impact on markets as
a result.
Brent oil was 68 cents lower at $101.51 a barrel,
while U.S. oil was down 71 cents at $92.90 a barrel.