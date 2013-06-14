* World equity index edges higher, but heads for 4th weekly
loss
* Sentiment fragile ahead of Fed meeting
* Dollar extends declines vs yen; Treasury prices advance
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, June 14 Major stock markets rose on
Friday but were headed for a fourth straight week of losses,
while the dollar fell further against the yen as investors
worried that major central banks will soon start withdrawing
stimulus.
Oil prices rose more than 1 percent on concern an escalation
in Syria's civil war could drag in other countries and plunge
the whole oil-producing region into conflict.
Jitters over the longevity of monetary policy around the
world has roiled markets recently, and nerves were stretched
further this week when the Bank of Japan decided to hold policy
steady.
The concerns have fueled a selloff in global equities,
emerging markets, risky bonds and commodities, which have been
buoyed by central bank liquidity, while driving the safe-haven
yen sharply higher.
Wall Street stocks were down slightly in early trading after
rallying more than 1 percent on Thursday on
stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data. Attention is shifting
to a meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers next week, which
would shed light on when the U.S. central bank plans to scale
back its monthly $85 billion bond purchase program.
"Markets are looking at next week's Fed meeting to be the
big driver in the short-term," said Kim Forrest, senior equity
research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
Fed chief Ben "Bernanke has really increased the amount of
transparency in the Fed's thinking," said Forrest. "This isn't
going to be a jack-in-the-box surprise Fed; it's going to be a
Fed that clearly indicates what it's going to do. That's why
people are looking to this meeting in particular."
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 15.24
points, or 0.10 percent, at 15,160.84. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.35 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,635.01.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 7.38 points, or 0.21
percent, at 3,437.99.
The MSCI's world index rose 0.4 percent to
364.03, but was on pace for a weekly loss of 0.4 percent, the
fourth straight weekly decline.
Markets have been spooked by the idea the U.S. central bank
could start cutting back its support, which has helped drive up
asset prices over the last four years. But Philippe Gijsels,
head of research at BNP Paribas Global Markets, said with growth
patchy, he does not expect any changes before the end of the
year.
"If you have easy monetary policy and improving economic
conditions, which will also help companies to produce good
earnings ... then you have a lot of the building blocks in place
(to drive stock market gains)," he said.
Emerging market equities were headed for a fifth
consecutive week of losses, although a market index rose 1.4
percent on Friday.
Top European stocks climbed 0.3 percent, tracking a
rebound in Japanese and Asian shares.
Despite climbing 2 percent on Friday, Japan's Nikkei is
nursing losses of more than 15 percent since mid-May. The
volatility in stocks has driven a sharp rebound in the yen.
"The yen has proved to be investors' go-to safe haven to
ride out global stock market volatility," said Joe Manimbo,
senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington D.C.
"The uncertainty has prompted investors to exit recently
overcrowded plays like betting on the dollar and Japan's Nikkei
stock index and against the yen," he said. "With that play now
in reverse, the yen has steadily been squeezed higher."
The dollar fell 0.2 percent to 95.16 yen, paring
steep losses in the overnight session, when it fell as low as
94.42 yen.
The euro lost 0.5 percent to 126.88 yen. Against
the dollar, it slipped 0.3 percent to $1.3331.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 10/32, the
yield at 2.1116 percent.
Brent crude rose $1.35 to $106.30 a barrel, while
U.S. crude gained $1.11 to $97.80 a barrel.
Spot gold rose slightly to $1,388 an ounce.