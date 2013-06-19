* U.S. equities, world share markets little changed; Tokyo
up
* Dollar steadies against major currencies, weaker vs yen
* Oil holds around $106 a barrel; gold edges higher
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, June 19 Equities were flat while major
currencies and commodities traded within recent ranges on
Wednesday as investors awaited a statement from the U.S. Federal
Reserve that they hope will shed light on its next move.
The Fed is expected to leave policy ultra-loose following
the central bank's meeting that ends later on Wednesday but may
hint it will start scaling back its bond buying later this year
if the U.S. labor market continues to improve.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's comment last month that the U.S.
central bank could begin to curtail bond purchases at one of its
"next few meetings" put up a speed bump for the equity rally and
pushed bond yields higher.
U.S. and European stocks were slightly lower by late
morning. The MSCI world equity index, tracking
shares in 45 countries, inched up 0.04 percent, while Tokyo's
Nikkei index ended up 1.8 percent. U.S. Treasuries
prices turned negative with yields rising to session highs.
"The early morning action is not surprising given the fact
that we've had two days of position jockeying ahead of the FOMC
announcement," said Andre Bakhos, director of market analytics
at Lek Securities in New York.
The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee will
announce its decision at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), followed 30
minutes later by a news conference with Bernanke.
Speculation about when and by how much the Fed could start
to trim its bond purchases of $85 billion a month has supported
the dollar against emerging and growth-linked currencies,
although uncertainty over the impact of any policy shift has led
some investors to prefer the yen or the euro.
The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 18.52 points,
or 0.12 percent, to 15,299.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was off 1.89 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,649.92. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gave up 2.87 points, or 0.08
percent, at 3,479.31.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index slipped 0.2
percent. The dollar shed 0.3 percent against the Japanese
currency on Wednesday to trade around 95.08 yen. But it
was little changed against the euro at $1.34 after the
single currency touched a four-month high on Tuesday.
"I think the market is a bit ahead of itself on the tapering
story," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at
Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
"It's going to be quiet going into it, then I think it will
turn very volatile in the U.S. afternoon following the Fed
statement and the press conference," he said. "People generally
lack much conviction about the near-term direction and how the
markets respond to the Fed."
Against a basket of major currencies the greenback
was holding steady at around 80.551.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last off 5/32
in price to yield 2.20 percent. The 30-year bond was
3/32 lower in price with a yield of 3.35 percent
Trading could get choppy in equity markets, where many major
indexes have hit new records this year due to the liquidity
injections from major central banks, which has made them
vulnerable to any scaling back in the flow of funds from the
Fed. The benchmark S&P 500 is up more than 15 percent since the
start of the year.
A drop in U.S. oil reserves gave some support to oil prices
but the Fed was still the main focus. Brent crude
slipped 7 cents to $105.95 a barrel, and U.S. crude for July
delivery gave up 21 cents $98.23.
Gold edged up, with spot gold up 0.4 percent at
$1,373.90 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures rose $6.70 an
ounce to $1,373.60.