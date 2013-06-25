* Rising U.S. durable goods orders, housing prices bolster
sentiment
* China's central bank soothes credit worries, lifting
shares
* Government debt prices slip on strong economic data
* Oil rises above $101 on easing liquidity fears, Canada
floods
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 25 Global equity markets and the
dollar rose on Tuesday after U.S. economic data ranging from
manufacturing and housing to consumer confidence delivered a
dose of optimism to investors rattled in recent days by worries
over Federal Reserve policy.
Orders for durable goods rose more than expected in May and
a gauge of planned business spending gained for a third straight
month, while prices of single-family homes posted their biggest
rise in seven years in April.
Also on Tuesday, the Conference Board, a private business
research group, reported that its U.S. consumer confidence index
rose in June to 81.4, well above economists' expectations, from
a downwardly revised 74.3 in the prior month.
The data appeared bullish, as the economy is improving, and
the market was due for a rebound after Monday's drop, which
followed the worst week for the S&P 500 in two months.
The benchmark index is off 4.9 percent from its all-time
closing high set in May.
"Investors have kind of come to the conclusion that 'OK,
we've made a knee-jerk reaction to what the Fed has said, and
now we've taken some deep breaths and we can reassess," said
Mike Binger, senior portfolio manager at Gradient Investments
LLC in Minneapolis.
But the economic data suggests the Fed can move forward with
plans to ease its bond-buying program, fears that drove bond
yields to jump and stocks to slide in the recent selloff.
Investors are caught between news that normally would be
regarded as good for equities, but the Fed remains a worry.
"The Fed has us in a mentality where the good news is bad
news," said Donald Selkin, chief market strategist at National
Securities in New York, which has about $3 billion in assets
under management.
Global markets tracked by MSCI's all-country world equity
index were up 0.82 percent, while the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European companies
rose 1.45 percent to close at 1,130.37, recovering some of the
5.5 percent it lost in the previous three trading days.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 100.75
points, or 0.69 percent, at 14,760.31. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 14.94 points, or 0.95 percent, at 1,588.03.
The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 27.13 points, or 0.82
percent, at 3,347.89.
The pause in the market's recent rout began when two Fed
policymakers on Monday downplayed the notion of an imminent end
to the central bank's money-printing and said the market
reaction was not yet a cause for concern.
Asian markets then capped a day of wild swings, during which
Chinese stocks plunged to their lowest since the global
financial crisis began, with a late rally on hopes authorities
in China would step in to prevent a crisis.
China's central bank fueled the talk at a news briefing
where it sought to allay fears of a credit squeeze by committing
to guide interest rates to "reasonable" levels after they had
been allowed to spike over the past week.
The dollar extended gains against the yen and euro on
Tuesday after data showed sales of new U.S. single-family homes
rose to their highest in nearly five years in May, confirming
the housing market's strengthening tone.
The dollar rose against the yen to 97.76 yen from
about 97.61 yen before the data, up 0.04 percent on the day.
The euro fell to the session low of $1.3066, where it
traded before the data. It was trading at 1.3094, down 0.18
percent.
Prices of U.S. Treasuries edged down slightly in choppy
trade, while German Bund futures pared their early gains on news
of the manufacturing data.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 15/32 in price to yield 2.5988 percent.
Bund futures settled at 140.54, up 23 ticks from
Monday's close, having risen as high as 141.01 before the data.
Crude oil prices were slightly higher in lackluster trading,
with gains kept in check by a stronger U.S. dollar and less
chance of reduced U.S. imports from Canada as part of a Canadian
pipeline came back online.
The crude market traded sideways after last week's sharp
selloff on news about the Fed and its monetary stimulus program.
"So we've shed $5, now do we see a reason to recoup that?
It's a soft market, it's not a market that's getting a lot of
information," said Sarah Emerson, managing principal of energy
research and forecasting firm ESAI Energy in Wakefield,
Massachusetts.
Brent crude rose 10 cents to settle at $101.26 a
barrel. U.S. oil rose 14 cents to settle at $95.32.
U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell 0.16
percent to settle at $1,275.10 an ounce. July options expired
without incident, traders said.