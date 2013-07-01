* World equity markets start third quarter on positive note
* Signs of stabilization in European manufacturing lift euro
* Oil, copper rise as factory data suggests improving
economies
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, July 1 Global equity markets and crude
oil rose on Monday as investors snapped up riskier assets at the
start of a new quarter after data showed U.S. manufacturing
expanded in June while Japanese and European data indicated
stabilizing economies.
Wall Street opened higher, with stocks climbing more than 1
percent, after the Institute for Supply Management said its
index of national factory activity rose to 50.9 in June from
49.0 in May, a touch above expectations of 50.5.
Business surveys in Europe showed the euro zone's prolonged
economic decline may have stabilized in June and even rebounded
in some areas, while British manufacturing grew at its fastest
pace in more than two years.
Investors brushed off signs of a slowdown in China, where
the official purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed factory
growth stalling last month. A similar private survey offered a
bleaker picture and showed manufacturing activity tumbling to a
nine-month low.
"Almost the entire commodities sector is up today on the
manufacturing figures," said Carsten Fritsch, senior oil analyst
at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"There is a perceptible sense of relief that the Chinese PMI
did not slide below the 50 mark as some people had feared."
U.S. equities built on the strongest first half of any year
since 1998 as concerns eased further that the Federal Reserve
would soon tighten its stimulus program.
Gains this year have largely been driven by the Fed's
bond-buying policy, which helped push major U.S. indexes to
record highs, before comments by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
spurred uncertainty over when the U.S. central bank will end the
policy.
MSCI's all-country world equity index rose
0.91 percent, as it bounced back from its first quarterly loss
since the same period of 2012.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 156.20
points, or 1.05 percent, at 15,065.80. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 17.87 points, or 1.11 percent, at 1,624.15.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 47.39 points, or 1.39
percent, at 3,450.64.
European shares gained 1.1 percent but volumes were
light as traders awaited the U.S. data. Brent crude
edged higher too, rising more than $1 a barrel to $103.18. U.S.
crude rose $1.33 to $97.88 a barrel.
Some in the market questioned the day's surge.
"Markets have been going back and forth, but it looks like a
relief rally after everyone over-reacted to Bernanke's
comments," said Uri Landesman, president of Platinum Partners in
New York.
Markets are highly sensitive to U.S. data because it will
shape the timetable for the Fed to taper its $85 billion a month
in asset purchases, which have supported stocks, bonds and
commodities worldwide.
"The news out of Europe was the first tangible proof of
improving economic activity in the periphery economies and
indicates that the region may be finally starting to turn
towards growth as the summer progresses," said Boris
Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy, at BK Asset
Management.
The dollar fell against most currencies, while the yen
dropped to its lowest in nearly four weeks versus the greenback
as the better-than-expected economic data from Europe and Japan
lifted risk sentiment.
The euro was up 0.17 percent at $1.3030, recovering
after a dip last week to $1.2983, its lowest since early June.
The dollar was up 0.64 percent at 99.75 yen, its
highest since June 5.
U.S. Treasuries prices erased most of the session's losses
after the ISM manufacturing index's employment index slipped in
June.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 4/32 in price to yield 2.5026 percent.
