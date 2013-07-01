* World equity markets start third quarter on positive note
* Signs of stabilization in European manufacturing lift euro
* Oil, copper rise as factory data suggests improving
economies
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, July 1 Global equity markets and crude
oil rose on Monday as investors snapped up riskier assets at the
start of a new quarter after data showed U.S. manufacturing
expanded in June, while Japanese and European data indicated
stabilizing economies.
Wall Street opened higher, with stocks climbing more than 1
percent, after the Institute for Supply Management said its
index of national factory activity rose to 50.9 in June from
49.0 in May, a touch above the expected 50.5 level.
Business surveys in Europe showed the euro zone's prolonged
economic decline may have stabilized in June and even rebounded
in some areas, while British manufacturing grew at its fastest
pace in more than two years.
Investors brushed off signs of a slowdown in China, where
the official purchasing managers' index showed factory growth
stalling last month. A similar private survey offered a bleaker
picture and showed manufacturing activity tumbled to a
nine-month low.
"People saw ISM was stronger and slightly higher than
consensus and decided to run with it," said Kim Forrest, senior
equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in
Pittsburgh.
Forrest said the reallocation of cash from bonds into stocks
as the new quarter begins could be behind the strength the
equity market showed even before the release of the U.S. data.
U.S. equities built on the strongest first half of any year
since 1998 as concerns eased further that the Federal Reserve
would soon reduce its stimulus program.
Gains this year have largely been driven by the Fed's
bond-buying policy, which helped push major U.S. indexes to
record highs before comments by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
spurred uncertainty over when the U.S. central bank will end the
policy.
MSCI's all-country world equity index rose
1.06 percent, as it bounced back from its first quarterly loss
since the same period of 2012.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 160.39
points, or 1.08 percent, at 15,069.99. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 18.81 points, or 1.17 percent, at 1,625.09.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 48.21 points, or 1.42
percent, at 3,451.46.
In Europe, the broad FTSEurofirst 300 of leading
regional companies rose 0.99 percent to a provisional close of
1,163.58.
Crude oil rose amid a broad rally in commodities.
Brent crude gained 54 cents a barrel to $102.70.
U.S. crude rose $1.00 to $97.56 a barrel.
Some in the market questioned the day's surge.
"Markets have been going back and forth, but it looks like a
relief rally after everyone over-reacted to Bernanke's
comments," said Uri Landesman, president of Platinum Partners in
New York.
Markets are sensitive to U.S. data because it will shape the
timetable for the Fed to taper its $85 billion a month in asset
purchases, which have supported stocks, bonds and commodities
worldwide.
"The news out of Europe was the first tangible proof of
improving economic activity in the periphery economies and
indicates that the region may be finally starting to turn toward
growth as the summer progresses," said Boris Schlossberg,
managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management.
The dollar fell against most currencies, while the yen
dropped to its lowest in nearly four weeks versus the greenback
as the better-than-expected economic data from Europe and Japan
lifted risk sentiment.
The euro was up 0.42 percent at $1.3063, recovering
after a dip last week to $1.2983, its lowest since early June.
The dollar was up 0.54 percent at 99.66 yen.
U.S. Treasuries prices erased most of the session's losses
after the ISM manufacturing index's employment index slipped in
June.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 1/32 in price to yield 2.4914 percent.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Richard
Hubbard in London; Editing by James Dalgleish and Dan Grebler)