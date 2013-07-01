* World equity markets start third quarter on positive note
* Signs of stabilization in European manufacturing lift euro
* Oil, copper rise as factory data suggests improving
economies
(Adds oil settlement, fresh prices)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, July 1 Global equity markets and crude
oil prices rose on Monday as investors snapped up riskier assets
at the start of a new quarter after data showed U.S.
manufacturing expanded in June, while Japanese and European data
pointed to stabilizing economies.
U.S. stocks pared some initial gains that propelled the
major indices more than 1 percent higher after the Institute for
Supply Management said its index of national factory activity
rose to 50.9 in June from 49.0 in May. That was a touch above
the expected 50.5 level.
Earlier in Europe, business surveys showed the euro zone's
prolonged economic decline may have stabilized in June and even
rebounded in some areas, while British manufacturing grew at its
fastest pace in more than two years.
"People saw ISM was stronger and slightly higher than
consensus and decided to run with it," said Kim Forrest, senior
equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in
Pittsburgh.
Forrest said the reallocation of cash from bonds into stocks
as the new quarter begins could be behind the strength the
equity market showed even before the release of the U.S. data.
U.S. equities built on the strongest first half since 1998
as concerns eased further that the Federal Reserve would soon
reduce its bond-buying policy aimed at spurring economic growth.
Gains this year have been enhanced the Fed's policy, which
helped push major U.S. indexes to record highs before recent
comments by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke sparked uncertainty over
when the U.S. central bank will start to reduce its support.
MSCI's all-country world equity index rose
0.75 percent as it bounced back from its first quarterly loss
since the same period of 2012.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 71.35
points, or 0.48 percent, at 14,980.95. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 9.03 points, or 0.56 percent, at 1,615.31.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 31.10 points, or 0.91
percent, at 3,434.35.
In Europe, the broad FTSEurofirst 300 of leading
regional companies rose 0.99 percent to close at 1,163.58.
Investors brushed off signs of a slowdown in China, where
the official purchasing managers' index showed factory growth
stalling last month. A similar private survey offered a bleaker
picture and showed manufacturing activity tumbled to a
nine-month low.
Crude oil rose amid a broad rally in commodities.
In London, Brent crude gained 84 cents a barrel to
settle at $103.00. U.S. crude rose $1.43 to settle at
$97.99 a barrel.
Some in the market questioned the day's surge.
"Markets have been going back and forth, but it looks like a
relief rally after everyone over-reacted to Bernanke's
comments," said Uri Landesman, president of Platinum Partners in
New York.
Copper rose in a rebound from a low last week, helped by a
weaker dollar. But concerns linger about the outlook for demand
after the data on Chinese manufacturing.
Markets are sensitive to U.S. data because it will shape the
timetable for the Fed to taper its $85 billion a month in asset
purchases, which have driven interest rates to record lows and
supported stocks, bonds and commodities worldwide.
"The news out of Europe was the first tangible proof of
improving economic activity in the periphery economies and
indicates that the region may be finally starting to turn toward
growth as the summer progresses," said Boris Schlossberg,
managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management.
The dollar fell against most currencies, while the yen
dropped to its lowest in nearly four weeks versus the greenback
as the better-than-expected economic data from Europe and Japan
lifted risk sentiment.
The euro was up 0.45 percent at $1.3065, recovering
after a dip last week to $1.2983, its lowest since early June.
The dollar was up 0.52 percent at 99.64 yen.
U.S. Treasuries prices erased most of the session's losses
after the ISM manufacturing index's employment index slipped in
June.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
2/32 in price to yield 2.4803 percent.
