* U.S. Treasuries little changed * U.S. dollar above 100 yen * Oil extends recovery on supply disruption concern (Updates to U.S. market open, changes comment, dateline; previous LONDON) By Rodrigo Campos NEW YORK, July 2 The U.S. dollar hit a four-week high against the yen on Tuesday while a gauge of global stocks inched higher, supported by gains in Japan and the United States. Wall Street stocks rose as data showed new orders for U.S. factory goods climbed for a second straight month in May, adding to tentative signs of stabilization in manufacturing. Trading will likely be thin this week, with U.S. markets closing early on Wednesday and all of Thursday for the U.S. Independence Day holiday. The lower volume could signify greater volatility, especially with the release of the U.S. non-farm payroll report on Friday. "While all eyes are on the payroll report, markets are holding up," said Todd Schoenberger, managing partner at LandColt Capital in New York. "We'll mostly tread water until Friday, but people aren't selling their gains." The Dow Jones industrial average rose 62.35 points, or 0.42 percent, at 15,037.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.47 points, or 0.46 percent, at 1,622.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.49 points, or 0.42 percent, at 3,448.98. In Europe, the broad FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.4 percent, weighed down by a 9 percent drop in Fresenius Medical Care after the U.S. agency in charge of state-run health schemes proposed bigger-than-expected reimbursement cuts for dialysis providers. Traders were keeping an eye out for New York Fed President William Dudley, who will speak later on the state of the economy. Comments from Federal Reserve officials have recently turned markets on their heads as traders try to guess how soon the central bank will start to wind down its $85 billion monthly bond purchases. This quantitative easing program has been instrumental for the rally in stocks and has helped keep interest rates near historic lows. "It's really all about the data later this week, especially the U.S. employment report, where the market be looking for further clues on Fed tapering," said Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets. GREENBACK GAINS The dollar hit a four-week high against the yen and rose to a five-week peak against a basket of currencies on expectations the jobs data will bolster the chances that the Fed will scale back stimulus measures sooner than expected. "There's still a bias overall for a stronger dollar because of tapering expectations," said Brian Kim, currency strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "Although some Federal Reserve officials have tried to temper these expectations, the market view is that tapering will come sooner, rather than later." The yen's weakness helped Japan's Nikkei index close 1.8 percent higher, above 14,000 for the first time in five weeks, as blue-chip exporters rose. The euro dipped to $1.3026 and hit a low of $1.2989, near last week's trough of $1.29845, which was its lowest since early June. Prices for U.S. Treasuries traded little changed as investors paused before the U.S. holiday and labor market data. "The market's in a bit of a holding pattern as we await Friday's employment report," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was unchanged in price to yield 2.4749 percent. With Greece due to repay 2.2 billion euros of bonds in August, yields on 10-year Greek bonds were up 13 basis points to 11.17 percent. In commodities trading, Brent crude rose above $103 a barrel , extending gains to a second day due to concerns about supply disruptions in the Middle East and Africa. U.S. crude was up $1.00 at $98.99. Copper slipped from a near two-week high in the previous session as a stronger dollar weighed on the price and investors remained concerned about economic prospects in top metals consumer China. Three-month copper traded down 0.2 percent to $6,961, slightly reversing the previous session's 3.4 percent rally. (Additional reporting by Richard Hubbard, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Luciana Lopez and Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Dan Grebler)