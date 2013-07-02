* U.S. Treasuries little changed, some T-bill yields
negative
* U.S. dollar above 100 yen, euro also weaker
* Oil extends recovery on supply disruption concern
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, July 2 The U.S. dollar hit a four-week
high against the yen on Tuesday and a gauge of global equities
rose, supported by gains in Japanese and U.S stocks.
Wall Street stocks rose as data showed new orders for U.S.
factory goods climbed for a second straight month in May, adding
to tentative signs of stabilization in manufacturing.
Sales of pickup trucks fueled strong demand for new vehicles
in the United States in June, driving the industry toward its
strongest month since before the recession and pointing to
another bright spot in the world's largest economy.
Trading will likely be thin this week, with U.S. markets
closing early on Wednesday and all of Thursday for the U.S.
Independence Day holiday. The lower volume could signify greater
volatility, especially with the release of the U.S. non-farm
payroll report on Friday.
"While all eyes are on the payroll report, markets are
holding up," said Todd Schoenberger, managing partner at
LandColt Capital in New York. "We'll mostly tread water until
Friday, but people aren't selling their gains."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 38.26 points,
or 0.26 percent, at 15,013.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 5.71 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,620.67. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 10.90 points, or 0.32
percent, at 3,445.39.
In Europe, the broad FTSEurofirst 300 index fell
0.5 percent, weighed down by a near 9 percent drop in Fresenius
Medical Care after the U.S. agency in charge of
state-run health schemes proposed bigger-than-expected cuts to
reimbursements for dialysis providers.
Traders were keeping an eye out for New York Fed President
William Dudley, who will speak later on the state of the
economy. Comments from Federal Reserve officials have recently
turned markets on their heads as traders try to guess how soon
the central bank will start to wind down its $85 billion monthly
bond purchases.
This quantitative easing program has been instrumental for
the rally in stocks and has helped keep interest rates near
historic lows.
"It's really all about the data later this week, especially
the U.S. employment report, where the market be looking for
further clues on Fed tapering," said Michael Hewson, senior
market analyst at CMC Markets.
GREENBACK GAINS
The dollar hit a four-week high against the yen and
rose to a five-week peak against a basket of currencies
on expectations Friday's June jobs data will bolster the chances
that the Fed will scale back stimulus measures sooner than
expected.
The yen was last at 100.43 against the dollar.
"There's still a bias overall for a stronger dollar because
of tapering expectations," said Brian Kim, currency strategist
at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "Although some
Federal Reserve officials have tried to temper these
expectations, the market view is that tapering will come sooner,
rather than later."
The yen's weakness helped Japan's Nikkei index close 1.8
percent higher, above 14,000 for the first time in five weeks,
as blue-chip exporters rose.
The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.3016 and hit a low of
$1.2989, near last week's trough of $1.2983, which was its
lowest since early June.
Prices of U.S. Treasuries traded little changed as investors
paused before the U.S. holiday and labor market data.
"The market's in a bit of a holding pattern as we await
Friday's employment report," said Ian Lyngen, senior government
bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down
4/32 in price to yield 2.4898 percent.
Interest rates on some Treasury bills turned negative as
investors scrambled for cash-like assets to guard against
volatile trading that could come from Friday's payrolls data.
With Greece due to repay 2.2 billion euros of bonds in
August, yields on 10-year Greek bonds were up 12 basis points at
11.16 percent.
Portugal's bond yields widened 28 basis points
to 6.68 percent after the finance minister quit.
In commodities trading, Brent crude rose above $103 a barrel
, extending gains to a second day due to concerns about
supply disruptions in the Middle East and Africa. U.S. crude
was up 92 cents $98.91.
Copper fell from a near two-week high in the previous
session as a stronger dollar weighed on the price and investors
remained concerned about economic prospects in top metals
consumer China.
Three-month copper traded down 1 percent to $6,912,
partly reversing the previous session's 3.4 percent rally.
