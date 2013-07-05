* European shares fall as gains on central bank pledges
reverse
* Dollar strengthens, hits gold and copper prices
* U.S. 5-, 7- and 10-year yields highest in almost two years
* U.S. stocks rise but MSCI global gauge slips
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, July 5 Wall Street stocks rose in
volatile trading on Friday, while the dollar rallied and
Treasury debt prices fell after strong U.S. job market data
showed the world's largest economy on a solid footing.
U.S. jobs growth was better than expected in June and the
two previous months of gains were revised higher. U.S. bond
yields are up sharply, hitting levels not seen since August
2011, as this report increases the likelihood that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will begin cutting its massive monetary
stimulus, known as quantitative easing, as early as September.
"The sentiment was already positive heading into this
report. I think the markets were braced for an upside surprise,
and I think this exceeded even that optimism," said Scott Brown,
chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Non-farm payrolls increased by 195,000 in June and the
unemployment rate held steady at 7.6 percent as more people
entered the workforce. Prominent economists at Goldman Sachs and
JPMorgan revised previously held views on the Fed, as they now
believe bond-buying will be reduced beginning in September.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 82.56 points or
0.55 percent, to 15,071.11, the S&P 500 gained 9.72
points or 0.6 percent, to 1,625.13 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 23.05 points or 0.67 percent, to 3,466.72.
MARKETS SEE FED POLICY CHANGE
The strong data increased expectations of a Fed move to
adjust the pace of bond purchases that has helped support the
economy, sending benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields
to a high of 2.719 percent, the highest in almost
two years.
The five- and seven-year yields were also at highs not seen
in nearly two years.
The strong jobs data also made clear that Federal Reserve
policy may soon start to vary from other large central banks,
favoring the U.S. currency.
The U.S. dollar hit a five-week high versus the yen
and a six-week peak against the euro. The dollar index
hit its highest in three years.
Equity futures initially got support from comments from
central banks in Britain and the euro zone on Thursday
signalling that, unlike the United States, they are in no hurry
to unwind stimulus. European shares, which had their best day in
11 months on Thursday, fell broadly on Friday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index unofficially closed down
1.2 percent after it gained 2.4 percent on Thursday. MSCI's
global share index was down 0.2 percent.
U.S. markets were closed on Thursday for the Independence
Day holiday.
"The data is strong enough that it validates the ECB's
(European Central Bank) and BOE's (Bank of England) attempts to
try to distinguish their policy actions from those in the U.S.,"
said Alan Ruskin, head of G10 FX strategy at Deutsche Bank in
New York.
The euro was down 0.6 percent against the dollar at $1.2831
after hitting $1.2805, its lowest since May 20. Against
the yen, the dollar touched a peak of 101.13 yen, its
highest since May 31. It was last at 100.92, up 0.9 percent.
The firmer dollar weighed on some dollar-priced commodities
and spot gold tumbled 2.8 percent to $1,214.36 an ounce.
Copper was down 2.5 percent at $6,778 a ton.
Brent crude, however, rose 1.7 percent to $107.28 a
barrel after Egypt's army said it was on high alert after an
attack in Sinai, though ports and shipping through the Suez
Canal have been operating normally.
WTI crude prices rose 1.4 percent to $102.70 per
barrel.