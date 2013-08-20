* U.S. bond yields scale back from two-year highs
* Wall Street halts losing streak but other regional stocks
droop
* Wednesday's Fed minutes could clarify policy outlook
* U.S. dollar falls to 6-month low against euro
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 20 U.S. bond yields retreated from
two-year highs on Tuesday on revived safe-haven bids as prices
on most world stock exchanges fell to the lowest level in over a
month on concerns that less U.S. monetary stimulus will hamper
global growth.
Wall Street stocks bucked the downdraft in global equities,
with the Standard & Poor's 500 index rebounding from a four-day
losing streak, the longest one so far this year.
The dollar fell against major currencies, hitting a
six-month low against the euro on some uncertainty whether the
U.S. Federal Reserve will reduce its bond purchases, though the
weaker U.S. currency helped steady gold prices.
Speculation whether the Fed might shrink its bond purchases
at its policy meeting next month sent oil prices lower before
they recovered on news of fighting in Libya, which raised fears
about oil exports from the Middle East.
"The ongoing meltdown in regional currencies is starting to
negatively influence all risk assets and, for the moment, is
helping create a bid for the Treasury market," said John Briggs,
U.S. rate strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank's
policy-setting group, will release the record of its July 30-31
meeting on Wednesday. Traders anticipate the minutes will
contain clues to whether the Fed is on track to reduce its $85
billion monthly purchases of U.S. bonds at its September 17-18
meeting.
Anxiety that U.S. policymakers would dial back the Fed's
third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, has been accompanied
by worries the Fed is looking to raise short-term interest
rates, even though Fed officials have assured markets that would
not happen for a long time.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell to
2.834 percent, down 6 basis points from late on Monday, when it
touched 2.90 percent, a level not seen since late July 2011.
Treasury yields are benchmarks for domestic mortgage rates
and other long-term borrowing costs. Some economists have
cautioned the surge in yields since May would slow the housing
recovery, auto sales and other rate-sensitive sectors in the
world's largest economy.
German government bonds, Europe's equivalent benchmark,
moved in lock step with U.S. yields, easing to
1.839 percent after topping 1.924 percent a day earlier, which
was the highest level since March 2012.
The spike in Treasury yields has exerted downward pressure
on stocks since last week.
"Stocks are rebounding today but we are seeing a lot of
market swings because of the concerns on Fed tapering, so I
wouldn't be surprised if we ended flat or lower by the end of
the day," said Randy Frederick, managing director of active
trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial
Research in Austin, Texas.
Wall Street stocks halted their longest losing streak in
2013 as major retailers reported positive profits and outlooks,
signaling resilience among U.S. consumers who are dealing with
meager wage growth and higher taxes this year.
Electronic retailer Best Buy Co's shares jumped 10
percent at $33.84, while department store operator J.C. Penney
Co gained 6 percent at $14.01.
In mid-afternoon trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 49.44 points, or 0.33 percent, at 15,060.18. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 11.29 points, or 0.69
percent, at 1,657.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up
30.64 points, or 0.85 percent, at 3,619.72.
Europe's top shares ended down 0.8 percent at
1,214.78 after hitting their lowest level in more than two
weeks, while emerging stocks fell 1.22 percent at
933.33 to hit a six-week low, though both indexes had recovered
slightly from their session lows.
Tokyo's Nikkei index fell 2.6 percent.
Broad equity losses weighed down the MSCI world share index
. It touched its lowest since July 11 before Wall
Street's gains helped pare much of its initial decline.
DOLLAR SLIPS, COMMODITIES RECOVER
With lingering uncertainty about whether the Fed would cut
stimulus soon, the dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, fell 0.36 percent after
touching its lowest level in more than two months.
The euro strengthened 0.6 percent versus the dollar
at $1.3415, below its six-month high of $1.3452 set earlier,
while the dollar fell 0.3 percent against the Japanese yen
at 97.28 yen.
In commodities trade, copper futures in London rose
0.23 percent to $7,322.50 a tonne, erasing earlier losses.
Spot gold prices rose 0.46 percent at $1,371.76 per
ounce, hovering near a two-month high set on Monday.
Brent crude prices rebounded from an early decline,
edging up 20 cents or 0.19 percent at $110.10 a barrel,
pressured by the Fed speculation but supported by the loss of
Libya's oil exports as well as concerns that continuing unrest
in Egypt could spread and interfere with supply. U.S. oil
for October delivery was off $1.83, or 1.71 percent, at $105.03.