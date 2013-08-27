* U.S. lays groundwork for possible action against Syrian
government
* Brent hits 6-month high over $114 as West weighs strike on
Syria
* Congress must act to raise debt limit-U.S. Treasury
Secretary
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 27 The possibility of Western
military action against the Syrian government pushed oil prices
to a six-month high and sent equities worldwide substantially
lower on Tuesday.
Both Brent and U.S. crude gained upward of $3 a barrel as
fears mounted that Western intervention could further
destabilize the Middle East, which pumps a third of the world's
oil.
Wall Street fell for a second day, with the S&P 500
and Nasdaq down more than 1 percent. Investor
nervousness was reflected in a jump of more than 15 percent on
the CBOE volatility index, Wall Street's so-called fear
gauge, in the last two days.
Western sources who attended a meeting in Istanbul between
envoys of an alliance opposed to Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad and the Syrian National Coalition said "action to deter
further use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime could come
as early as in the next few days."
"This is the largest geopolitical risk since the start of
the Iraq war. I am not saying it will escalate to that point,
but this war of words with Russia is the first time the U.S. is
pitted against another global in a long time. That creates an
uncertainty this market is not accustomed to," said Mike
O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich,
Connecticut.
Adding to the selloff, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said
it was essential for Congress to raise the government's
borrowing limit by mid-October or the country will face an
unprecedented default. He warned that the administration would
not allow for it to be used as political leverage.
In Europe, stocks registered their biggest daily drop in two
months as the threat of a military strike against Syria prompted
investors to take profit on some of this summer's best
performers and to buy insurance against future losses.
A rise in U.S. government debt prices and a stronger Swiss
Japanese currencies suggested the flight to safety was gathering
momentum.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
17/32, the yield at 2.7233 percent.
The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc gained and riskier
currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars fell as
geopolitical tensions rose.
The Swiss franc and the yen usually climb in times of
financial market stress and geopolitical uncertainty, while
growth-linked higher-yielding currencies sell off.
Spot gold rose to its highest since early June at
around $1,420 an ounce. Gold has rallied more than $200 since
late June, when prices hit three-year lows.
Emerging market currencies such as the Turkish lira and the
Indian rupee bore the brunt of the flight as doubts over the
Syrian situation added to pressure from investors' positioning
for an end to the supply of cheap dollars from the U.S. Federal
Reserve's monetary stimulus.
The Indian rupee lost as much as 2.5 percent to
reach a record low of 65.93 per dollar, while Turkey's lira
weakened to 2.03 to the dollar, also a record low.
Turkey's share index also slid.
OIL AND SHARES
Brent crude rose $3.41 to $114.14 a barrel by 12:22
p.m. EDT (1622 GMT). It hit a six-month high of $114.17, and was
on track for its biggest daily percentage gain since early May.
U.S. crude rose rose $3.00 to $108.92 a barrel, after
earlier hitting $109.32, matching its high for the year so far.
On Monday, it fell 0.5 percent when data showed U.S. durable
goods orders had dropped the most in nearly a year.
Russia's rouble, which normally benefits from stronger oil
prices, hit a four-year low against the dollar-euro basket on
concern over the situation in Syria.
As Syria's key ally and arms supplier, Russia has urged
Washington not to use military force against President Bashar
al-Assad's government. Traders said its response to any U.S.
move against Syria would be key to whether the current shift
into safer assets turned into a major flood.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 142.37 points, or 0.95 percent, at 14,804.09. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index was down 22.03 points, or 1.33
percent, at 1,634.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index was
down 68.67 points, or 1.88 percent, at 3,588.90.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares ended down 1.7 percent at 1,202.36, trimming its
gains since the start of July to 4.4 percent.
Asian markets fell 1.2 percent, while
Tokyo's Nikkei ended 0.7 percent lower. That left the
MSCI all-country world equity index down 1.2
percent for a second day of falls, though it remains off its
lows for the month.