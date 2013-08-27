* U.S. lays groundwork for possible action against Syrian
government
* Brent sets 6-month high as West weighs strike on Syria
* Dow, S&P 500 falls more than 1 pct; Nasdaq off 2 pct
* Congress must act to raise debt limit-U.S. Treasury
Secretary
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 27 The possibility of Western
military action against the Syrian government pushed oil prices
to a six-month high on Tuesday and sent equities worldwide
sharply lower.
Both Brent and U.S. crude gained upward of more than $3 a
barrel as fears mounted that Western intervention could further
destabilize the Middle East, which pumps a third of the world's
oil.
Wall Street stocks fell, with the Dow Jones industrial
Average and S&P 500 off more than 1 percent and
Nasdaq down more than 2 percent. Investor nervousness
was reflected in a jump of more than 15 percent on the CBOE
volatility index, Wall Street's so-called fear gauge, in
the last two days.
A number of nations and groups, including Britain, France,
Canada and the Arab League, joined the United States in urging a
firm response to Bashar al-Assad's government and said the world
shouldn't stand by as chemical weapons are used. However Russia,
as Syria's key ally and arms supplier, opposes military action.
Western sources who attended a meeting in Istanbul between
envoys of an alliance opposed to Assad and the Syrian National
Coalition said "action to deter further use of chemical weapons
by the Assad regime could come as early as in the next few
days."
"This is the largest geopolitical risk since the start of
the Iraq war. I am not saying it will escalate to that point,
but this war of words with Russia is the first time the U.S. is
pitted against another global in a long time. That creates an
uncertainty this market is not accustomed to," said Mike
O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich,
Connecticut.
Adding to the selloff, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said
it was essential for Congress to raise the government's
borrowing limit by mid-October or the country will face an
unprecedented default. He warned that the administration would
not allow for it to be used as political leverage.
In Europe, stocks registered their biggest daily drop in two
months as the threat of a military strike against Syria prompted
investors to take profit on some of this summer's best
performers and to buy insurance against future losses.
A rise in U.S. government debt prices and stronger Swiss and
Japanese currencies suggested the flight to safety was
gathering momentum.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
18/32, with the yield at 2.7214 percent.
The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc gained and riskier
currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars fell as
geopolitical tensions rose.
The Swiss franc and the yen usually climb in times of
financial market stress and geopolitical uncertainty, while
growth-linked higher-yielding currencies sell off.
The dollar fell 1.4 percent versus the yen to 97.12 yen
, pulling away from a near three-week high of 99.15 yen
set on Friday. The dollar also fell 0.6 percent against the
Swiss franc to 0.9178 franc, while the euro was down 0.5
percent at 1.2286 francs.
The growth-linked Australian dollar was down 0.7
percent at US$0.8964, while against the yen it lost nearly 2.0
percent to 87.20 yen.
Spot gold rose to its highest since early June at
around $1,420 an ounce. Gold has rallied more than $200 since
late June, when prices hit three-year lows.
Emerging market currencies such as the Turkish lira and the
Indian rupee bore the brunt of the flight as doubts over the
Syrian situation added to pressure from investors' bracing for
an end to the supply of cheap dollars from the U.S. Federal
Reserve's monetary stimulus.
The Indian rupee lost as much as 2.5 percent to
reach a record low of 65.93 per dollar, while Turkey's lira
weakened to 2.03 to the dollar, also a record low.
Turkey's share index also slid.
OIL AND SHARES
Brent crude futures settled at $114.36 a barrel, up
$3.63 or 3.28 percent, their biggest daily percentage gain since
early May. U.S. crude rose settled at $109.01 a barrel,
up $3.09 or 2.92 percent.
Russia's rouble, which normally benefits from stronger oil
prices, hit a four-year low against the dollar-euro basket on
concern over the situation in Syria.
Russia has urged Washington not to use military force
against Assad's government. Traders said its response to any
U.S. move against Syria would be key to whether the current
shift into safer assets turned into a major flood.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 148.43 points, or 0.99 percent, at 14,798.03. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index was down 23.46 points, or 1.42
percent, at 1,633.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index was
down 72.56 points, or 1.98 percent, at 3,585.01.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares ended down 1.7 percent at 1,202.36, trimming its
gains since the start of July to 4.4 percent.
Asian markets fell 1.2 percent, while
Tokyo's Nikkei ended 0.7 percent lower. That left the
MSCI all-country world equity index down 1.2
percent for a second day of falls, though it remains off its
lows for the month.