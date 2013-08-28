* Oil settles slightly below six-month high; some
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 28 The possibility of a U.S.-led
military strike on Syria hit emerging market assets hard on
Wednesday and pushed oil prices higher while triggering a
safe-haven run to gold and the dollar.
Brent crude oil futures for October delivery settled
up $2.25, or 1.97 percent, at $116.61 a barrel after reaching a
six-month high of $117.34.
Fears that Western countries were preparing to attack Syria
raised concerns over the security of oil supplies across the
Middle East, which pumps a third of the world's oil. Front-month
U.S. crude oil futures ended up $1.09, or 1 percent, at
$110.10 a barrel after rising as high as $112.24 - the highest
since May 2011.
French bank Societe Generale said Brent could spike to $150
if the conflict in Syria spreads and disrupts supply in the
region. Syrian oil output is not a factor: it has fallen to
50,000 barrels per day from around 350,000 bpd when the unrest
started two years ago.
"The concern is that an attack on Syria will reverberate
through the region, increasing the spillover into other
countries and possibly resulting in a larger supply disruption
elsewhere," said Michael Wittner, oil analyst at the bank. Over
the coming days, Brent could surge to $125, either in
anticipation of an attack or in reaction to its start, he said.
The United Nations Security Council was set for a showdown
over Syria on Wednesday as Britain sought authorization for
Western military action that Russia called premature and seemed
certain to block.
In the scramble for safety, investors turned to gold, which
hit a 3-1/2 month peak above $1,430 an ounce, and bought the
dollar on a view that it was the ultimate refuge from the risks
of intensified upheaval in the Middle East.
But U.S. stocks, which are considered risky asserts, rose as
selling pressure waned following Tuesday's worst decline for the
benchmark S&P 500 index since June. The climb in oil
prices lifted energy shares.
The dollar rallied across the board as investors sought the
greenback's safety. Investors, having bought the yen and Swiss
franc a day earlier amid Syria-related concerns, also locked in
steep gains in those currencies on Wednesday. The dollar, yen
and Swiss franc are considered safe havens in times of economic
stress and geopolitical turmoil.
Emerging markets, already pummeled by an expected reduction
in U.S. stimulus measures, took further hits. The Turkish lira
and India's rupee both touched record lows against the dollar.
The Indonesian rupiah was hit once again, and global equity
markets fell broadly.
In the Middle East, Dubai's stock index shed 1.4
percent to add to the 7 percent loss recorded on Tuesday,
leaving it near a six-week low.
WALL STREET REBOUNDS
In U.S. equities markets, stocks moved higher after the S&P
500 index fell 2 percent in the prior two days and the CBOE
Volatility Index rose 20 percent, reflecting investor
uncertainty.
"Yesterday was a little overdone but investors need to be
ready that volatility is going to be here for a while," said Ron
Florance, deputy chief investment officer at Wells Fargo Private
Bank in Scottsdale, Arizona.
"We have this struggle between the short-term news and the
longer-term trends and that is always a recipe for volatility
until the market can really find direction."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 87.31 points,
or 0.59 percent, at 14,863.44. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 9.33 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,639.81. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 25.42 points, or 0.71
percent, at 3,603.94.
The CBOE Volatility index fell 3.6 percent to 16.17.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 fell 3.80 points or
0.3 percent to 1,198.56, finding technical support around 1,192,
after breaking below the 50-day moving average.
Heavy selling across Asian markets, particularly in
southeast Asia, sent MSCI's main emerging equity index
down 0.5 percent and left its world equity index
, which tracks share moves in 45 countries, at
seven-week lows before it recovered slightly. It was last down
0.2 percent.
Amid the worries over Syria, investors largely shrugged off
data showing euro zone bank lending contracted further in July,
which highlighted the fragility of the bloc's nascent recovery
and should keep pressure on the European Central Bank to
maintain its expansive monetary policy.
However, flight-to-quality demand buoyed German government
bonds, sending the 10-year Bund yield down 3 basis
points to 1.824 percent as it moves further away from Friday's
1-1/2 year highs of 1.98 percent.
The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note was
down 20/32 in price, the yield at 2.7799 percent.