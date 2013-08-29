* Anxiety over imminent Syrian attack eases, caution rules
* Global equities up; Wall St gains, Nasdaq up 1 pct
* Dollar gains after U.S. GDP, jobless reinforce Fed
tapering view
* Oil retreats from 6-month peak, gold off 3-1/2 month high
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 29 Strong growth in the U.S.
economy and signs of a delay in expected Western military
strikes on Syria lifted equities worldwide on Thursday and
pushed the dollar to two-week peaks.
Wall Street rose for a second day, boosted by a possible
large deal between Vodafone and Verizon as
investors took comfort that a potential Western military strike
on Syria appeared to be slowed, for now.
Data showed the American economy grew more quickly than
expected in the second quarter, and weekly claims for
unemployment benefits fell, bolstering the case for the Federal
Reserve to begin winding down its massive economic stimulus
program.
In the currency market, the dollar rose to two-week highs
and was on track for its largest daily gain against the euro in
more than four months.
Most major risk asset markets had already been recovering
ahead of the U.S economic data on signs that divisions among
lawmakers in Britain and the United States would delay any
imminent action on Syria in retaliation for alleged gas attacks
last week.
"There is no doubt the last couple of days the markets have
bounced and continued to recover from Tuesday's selloff. A lot
of that you can point to the better-than-expected second-quarter
GDP numbers this morning," said David Lyon, investment
specialist at JP Morgan Private Bank in San Francisco.
President Barack Obama has told Americans a military strike
against Syria is in their interests, and administration
officials are expected to brief congressional leaders on
Thursday about plans to respond.
In the oil markets, the reduced likelihood of an immediate
major supply disruption caused Brent crude to drop, ending its
strongest two-day gain since January 2012.
Brent for October delivery hit a low of $114.94 a
barrel, down $1.67, before recovering to trade around $116.00.
It jumped over 5 percent in the previous two sessions, posting
its strongest two-day gain since January 2012.
October U.S. crude fell $1.50 to a low of $108.60 a
barrel before rallying to around $109.30, following a near 4
percent gain over the past two days.
"The market is reassessing the supply implications of the
conflict in Syria," said Eugen Weinberg, global head of
commodities at Germany's Commerzbank.
"Our view is military action will not destabilize the whole
Middle East, which means the risk premium is being overstated.
If the conflict is contained in Syria, prices are too high."
Traditional safe-haven gold eased 0.5 percent to
around $1,413 an ounce after reaching a 3-1/2 month high in
Wednesday's flight to safety.
In emerging markets, Brazil's decision to raise its
benchmark interest rate to a 16-month high of 9
percent on Wednesday helped stabilize the real, while in
Indonesia the rupiah strengthened slightly after its central
bank hiked its key lending rates.
The Indian rupee rose as high as 66.85 per dollar, up
sharply from a record low of 68.85 per dollar hit on Wednesday
when its central bank moved to provide dollars directly to oil
companies to give the currency some relief.
Emerging market currencies in countries with high current
account deficits such as India, Turkey and Brazil have plunged
between 12 and 18 percent against the dollar this year on
expectations of a withdrawal of the U.S. monetary stimulus that
has boosted riskier assets.
CALM RETURNS
The better tone in world equity markets emerged after energy
shares on Wall Street gained on the rise in oil prices, and this
spread to Asia, where MSCI's Asia-Pacific index, excluding Japan
, rose 1.2 percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 59.26 points, or 0.40 percent, at 14,883.77. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 7.74 points, or 0.47 percent, at
1,642.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 33.44
points, or 0.93 percent, at 3,626.79.
In Treasuries, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
was down 2/32, the yield at 2.7727 percent.
European stocks also rose, snapping a sharp two-day drop, as
Vodafone's renewed talks on selling Verizon its
stake in their cellular joint venture sent the UK firm's stock
to a 12-year high and sparked a brisk rally in the telecom
sector.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.7 percent at
1,207.05, led by a 3.5 percent rise in telecoms stocks. The
index had dropped about 2 percent in the last two days.
However, an auction of new Italian debt showed investors
remained concerned about the shaky coalition, with government
borrowing costs over five years rising.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 countries, was up 0.4 percent.