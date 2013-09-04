* Rising stocks on Wall Street lead European shares to
rebound
* Brent crude slips below $115 a barrel, gold prices also
ease
* Euro rebounds as dollar trades near six-weak highs
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 4 Global equity markets rose and
gold prices eased on Wednesday as investors took in stride a
potential limited American military strike against Syria and
data from around the globe suggested a growing world economy.
The dollar hovered near a six-week peak against a basket of
currencies as encouraging U.S. manufacturing data on Tuesday
reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut back
its economic stimulus later this month.
Brent crude drifted below $115 a barrel and gold prices fell
below $1,400 an ounce.
Rising stocks on Wall Street led share prices in Europe to
rebound. MSCI's measure of global equity markets
rose 0.5 percent and the pan-European Eurofirst 300 index
of leading shares in Europe was slightly above
break-even.
"People hope there will just be a tactical strike and that's
it," said Mark Grant, managing director at Southwest Securities
in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. "But there are worries about
retaliation and a wider conflict isn't priced into the market."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 84.74 points,
or 0.57 percent, at 14,918.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 10.45 points, or 0.64 percent, at 1,650.22. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 27.95 points, or 0.77
percent, at 3,640.57.
Stocks were buoyed by U.S. trade data that suggested
economic growth this quarter. Euro zone businesses had their
best month in over two years in August as orders increased for
the first time since mid-2011, while growth in China's services
sector hit a five-month high.
The euro rose against the dollar, up 0.17 percent at
$1.3191, while the dollar index was down 0.2 percent at
82.193.
Oil prices edged lower. While Syria is not a big oil
producer, investors worry a U.S. strike against the country
could spread unrest in the Middle East and disrupt supplies from
the region, which pumps a third of the world's crude.
Brent crude fell 86 cents to $114.82 a barrel. U.S.
crude fell $1.12 to $107.42 a barrel.
"If the U.S. does strike Syria it is likely to be very
limited and not involve any ground troops or escalation. As
such, the unintended consequences from such an attack are also
likely to be limited," said Dominick Chirichella of Energy
Management Institute.
U.S. government debt prices edged up as bargain-minded
investors emerged to help stabilize a market that has been on
edge over the possibility the Federal Reserve will reduce its
bond-buying program.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
flat in price to yield 2.8559 percent.