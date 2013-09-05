* U.S. and European bond yields surge in response to taper
* BoJ, ECB, BoE, Riksbank leave policy unchanged
* Oil up as Obama wins some support from lawmakers on Syria
* U.S. stocks rise for 3rd day of gains
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 5 U.S. and European government
bond yields jumped on Thursday, with the yield on U.S. 10-year
Treasury notes rising to the highest in more than 25 months, as
economic data supported the view the Federal Reserve will reduce
its bond purchases this month.
U.S. stocks climbed for a third day as the data showed
further signs of improving U.S. economic conditions. Growth in
the U.S. services sector accelerated in August to its fastest
pace in almost eight years.
Stocks' gains were limited by the possibility of a
Western-led strike against Syria, which drove shares down last
week.
The data, which follows an upbeat U.S. manufacturing report
earlier this week, bolstered expectations the Fed will announce
at a policy meeting later this month that it will begin winding
down its stimulus plan.
"You are seeing a normalization in the economy so you should
see a normalization in rates," said Craig Elder, fixed income
strategist at Baird Private Wealth Management in Milwaukee.
Global central banks have attempted to talk down
expectations of any rate rises and left loose policies
unchanged, as data from China, Britain and the euro zone point
to a global economic recovery that is gathering steam.
As widely expected, the European Central Bank, the Bank of
Japan, Sweden's Riksbank, and the Bank of England all left
policy unchanged on Thursday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
down 21/32 in price, yielding 2.975 percent, up 7.8 basis points
from late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield rose to a session high
of 2.986 percent, a level not seen since July 2011. It was a
fourth straight session of gains for benchmark yields.
Investors also dumped foreign bonds, sending German and
British 10-year government debt yields to their highest levels
in 1-1/2-years and since July 2011, respectively
The next big economic event to watch will be Friday's U.S.
employment report. If it confirms a recovery in the job market,
that would strengthen the view the Fed could begin scaling back
its $85 billion per month of debt purchases sooner rather than
later.
The prospect of higher rates spilling over to affect the
rest of the world prompted Russia and China to warn at the G20
leaders' meeting in Russia that the end of the Fed's bond-buying
program could have a profound impact on the global economy.
MSCI's world equity index was up 0.2
percent, and European shares ended up 0.5 percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 21.22 points, or 0.14 percent, at 14,952.09. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 3.75 points, or 0.23 percent, at
1,656.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.15
points, or 0.36 percent, at 3,662.19.
SYRIA ACTION
Brent oil prices traded above $115 a barrel, receiving a
boost as U.S. President Barack Obama won some support from
lawmakers for a military move against Syria. But both Brent and
U.S. oil prices pared gains as the U.S. data hinted the Fed
could be closer to winding down its bond buying.
Brent crude was up 23 cents at $115.14 a barrel.
U.S. oil gained $1.14 to settle at $108.37 a barrel.
Gold sank to two-week lows as the upbeat U.S. data
heightened expectations of Fed tapering. Building on Wednesday's
1.5-percent drop, spot gold was down 1.6 percent at
$1,368.14 an ounce.
The possible military strike against Syria in reaction to
its alleged use of chemical weapons, and the Fed's potential to
reduce its stimulus, were also dominating discussions at the
meeting of leaders from the Group of 20 economies in St.
Petersburg.
Obama faced growing pressure from world leaders at the
summit not to launch military strikes in Syria.
DOLLAR UP AGAINST EURO
The dollar rose against the euro as ECB President Mario
Draghi said the bank's Governing Council expects key ECB
interest rates to remain at present or lower levels for an
extended period.
The dollar index was up 0.7 percent at 82.626, not
far from a seven-week high of 82.6271 touched earlier in the New
York session. The euro was down 0.7 percent at $1.3123 after
falling to a seven-week low of $1.3109.