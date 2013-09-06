* Euro rises, dollar slips against yen on jobs data
* Stocks up after briefly retreating on Putin comments over
Syria aid
* Bond prices rally
By Herbert Lash and Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 6 The dollar weakened on Friday
while stocks and bond prices jumped after a report showed U.S.
jobs growth was less than expected in August, adding to
uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve will begin to trim its
massive bond-buying program.
Gold prices also gained after the payrolls data.
Wall Street stocks briefly retreated in tandem with European
shares after Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to assist
Syria. However, Putin made clear that Russia did not want to be
sucked into a war over Syria.
The jobs report added to signs that economic growth may have
slowed a bit in the third quarter. It showed nonfarm payrolls
increased by 169,000 jobs last month, below the 180,000 Wall
Street expected, and that the jobless rate hit a 4-1/2-year low
as many Americans gave up the search for work.
"Today's data, in combination with Syrian uncertainties, are
likely to keep the U.S. Fed on the sidelines for now," said
Douglas Borthwick, managing director at Chapdelaine Foreign
Exchange in New York.
The Fed has said it would begin to reduce its $85 billion a
month in bond purchases depending on progress in the labor
market. Policymakers were widely expected to make an
announcement on the bond program when they meet Sept. 17-18.
The dollar fell from a seven-week high against the euro.
The euro was last up 0.1 percent at $1.3130 and the
dollar was down 0.9 percent against the yen at 99.20 yen.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 33.33 points, or 0.22 percent, at 14,970.81. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 5.31 points, or 0.32 percent, at
1,660.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.45 points,
or 0.23 percent, at 3,667.23.
MSCI's world share index, which tracks 45
countries, was up 0.6 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300
was up 0.4 percent after briefly trading lower.
BOND RALLY
The U.S. bond market rallied, with benchmark yields falling
back below 3 percent as the jobs report left traders to question
whether the Fed might pare its bond purchases soon.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up
24/32 in price, after surging over 1 point moments after the
payrolls data. Their yield fell to as low as 2.864 percent
before retracing back to 2.904 percent.
The 10-year yield had touched 3.007 percent overnight, a
level not seen since July 2011.
Gold, which has benefited from ultra-cheap central bank
liquidity, climbed after the data. Gold was up 1.5
percent at $1,386.74 an ounce.