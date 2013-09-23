* Shares hurt by lack of clarity around Fed tapering
* China PMI rises to six-month high of 51.2
* Merkel sees victory but coalition still needed
* Draghi comments pressure the euro
NEW YORK, Sept 23 Global equities fell on Monday
as nagging uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's policy stance
offset an election triumph for German leader Angela Merkel and
upbeat euro zone and Chinese data.
The euro took a tumble after European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said euro zone interest rates will remain at
current or lower levels for an extended period of time.
"We had some good news out of China and Europe and the
elections in Germany are favorable for the euro zone, but focus
remains on the Fed," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist
at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
William Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York, said on Monday that the timeline that Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke articulated in June for scaling back the central bank's
stimulus measures is "still very much intact."
The Fed surprised financial markets last week by deciding to
stick with its program of buying Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities at a monthly pace of $85 billion, as it cited
continued risks to the economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 70.87
points, or 0.46 percent, at 15,380.22. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 10.54 points, or 0.62 percent, at
1,699.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 23.02
points, or 0.61 percent, at 3,751.71.
European shares on the FTSEurofirst 300 were down
0.7 percent at 1,254.023. MSCI's index of world shares
was down 0.3 percent. World and European stocks
hit a five-year high last week.
Despite the strong showing by Merkel's conservatives in
Germany's general election on Sunday, the party appeared just
short of the votes needed to rule on their own, while current
coalition partner the Free Democrats suffered a humiliating exit
from parliament.
"The result of the election should not be a big market mover
in the short term as it was largely as expected. ... But the
mid-term market implications loom large," Societe Generale said
in a note, forecasting that a continuation of recent policies
could push up inflation and erode competitiveness.
"We are aggressive sellers of German assets post the
election. They should underperform other euro zone assets over
the next quarters."
Stock markets also struggled on Friday's comments from a top
Fed policymaker who hinted the U.S. central bank may not wait
too much longer to phase out its huge stimulus program.
The negative sentiment largely offset strong data from
Europe. Markit's September euro zone Flash Composite Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) jumped to its highest level since June
2011 and beat expectations as new orders hit their fastest pace
in over two years.
EURO FALLS
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.3496 after
Draghi's comments offset Merkel's win.
But Nick Beecroft, chairman and senior market analyst for
Saxo Bank capital markets, said Merkel's election win was "a
ringing endorsement" for efforts to preserve the euro.
"The positive thing for the euro is that it is 99 percent
certain we will have a grand coalition that will be able to
change the (German) constitution if needed to allow euro bonds.
"This won't happen overnight but I expect it to gradually
come onto the agenda," he added.
Commodity currencies were bid after a survey showed a
promising pickup in Chinese export orders, another sign of
stabilization in China, the world's second biggest economy.
The preliminary HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for China
climbed to 51.2 in September, from August's 50.1, with 10 out of
11 sub-indexes up in the month. Dealers had looked for a reading
of around 50.9.
The Australian dollar rose 0.6 percent to $0.9449.
China alone takes around one-third of all Australia's exports,
chiefly commodities such as iron ore, the key raw material for
steel.
Shares in Shanghai gained 1.0 percent and Taiwan's
main index was up 0.9 percent on the same data.
BONDS FIRM
U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday ahead of the
government's auction of new debt.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
4/32, with the yield at 2.72 percent.
Europe's bond markets were little changed after the German
election, with German Bunds and most euro zone
periphery debt faltering after a positive start..
In other markets, Brent crude oil was down 1 percent
at $108.100 a barrel, while U.S. crude was down 1.3
percent at $103.42.
Gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,327.10 an ounce.