* Chance of U.S. government shutdown hangs over markets
* Dollar slides broadly, most major world stock indexes
lower
* Oil rebounds, paring earlier losses
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 27 Global equity markets fell and
the dollar hit a 7 1/2-month low against the Swiss franc on
Friday as a potential U.S. government shutdown next week and a
possible debt default several weeks later unsettled investors.
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday
refused to give in to President Barack Obama's demand for
straightforward bills to run the government beyond Sept. 30 and
to increase borrowing authority to avoid a historic default.
Congress must negotiate a budget deal by Oct. 1 or risk a
government shutdown.
"As this deadline approaches, investors are stepping up
their sale of dollars on the growing concern that a government
shutdown will undermine the quality of U.S. assets and lead to a
retrenchment in U.S. growth," said Kathy Lien, managing director
at BK Asset Management in New York.
Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in
Bernardsville, New Jersey, said as the weekend approaches,
tensions were mounting over the haggling in Washington.
"Until there's greater visibility, the market is going to be
choppy and erratic," Bakhos said.
The dollar fell against both the yen and the euro, as well
as the safe-haven Swiss franc. The dollar index was down
0.49 percent to 80.128 against a basket of other major
currencies.
MSCI's all-country world equity index fell
0.22 percent, and the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of
leading European shares fell 0.51 percent to 1,251.09.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 99.57
points, or 0.65 percent, at 15,228.73. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 9.36 points, or 0.55 percent, at 1,689.31.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.21 points, or
0.30 percent, at 3,776.22.
Economic data was mixed.
U.S. consumer sentiment slid in September to its lowest in
five months as consumers saw higher interest rates and sluggish
economic growth ahead, a survey showed.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final reading
on the overall index on consumer sentiment slipped to 77.5 in
September from 82.1 in August - the lowest final reading since
April.
U.S. household spending rose in August as incomes were
buoyed by solid wage gains, suggesting growing momentum in the
U.S. economy despite months of reduced government spending.
American families spent 0.3 percent more last month than the
month before, which was in line with the median forecast in a
Reuters poll, Commerce Department data showed.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose on concerns about the
implications of a U.S. government shutdown.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 7/32,
their yields easing to 2.6227 percent.
Brent crude oil rose, paring earlier losses.
Brent crude oil for November hovered near
break-even, trading 2 cents higher to $109.23.
U.S. crude for delivery in November rose 64 cents to
$103.67 a barrel,