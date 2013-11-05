* European, U.S. shares fall from highs on policy
uncertainty
* Oil dips on Libya uncertainty, Brent near four-month low
* Gold slips, copper down for fourth straight day
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 5 Stock markets around the world
edged lower on Tuesday as uncertainty over the European Central
Bank's next policy move gave investors caution with many indexes
near multi-year or all-time highs.
A sharp drop in euro zone inflation opened the door to a
rate cut, taking European shares down 0.4 percent, a
pullback from five-year highs. Investors remain split on how the
ECB may decide to tackle what is set to be very subdued growth
across the region throughout 2014, according to new European
Commision forecasts.
"I wouldn't be surprised if we get a rate cut, just to send
a signal," said Markus Schomer, chief economist at fund
manager's PineBridge Investments. "A rate cut could at least
help in lowering the value of the euro," adding that extending
more ultra-cheap loans to banks would have greater impact.
But Koen Maes, global head of asset allocation at Dexia
Asset Management said: "I don't think they will cut rates,
because frankly it wouldn't change anything at this point in
terms of impact on the economic recovery."
Central bank policy is also in focus in the United States,
with a run of mixed economic data casting doubt on when the
Federal Reserve might start to slow its massive stimulus, which
has taken both the Dow and S&P 500 to record levels this year.
The Institute for Supply Management's October read on the
U.S. services sector came in at 55.4, above expectations.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 94.14
points, or 0.60 percent, at 15,544.98. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 10.01 points, or 0.57 percent, at
1,757.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 20.70
points, or 0.53 percent, at 3,915.89.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 13/32, with the yield at 2.6476 percent.
The prospect of both euro zone and U.S. central banks
supporting the global economy helped boost MSCI's world equity
index 16 percent this year, though it fell 0.5
percent on Tuesday.
The euro traded just under $1.35 for most of the
morning, holding near a seven-week trough of $1.3442 set on
Monday. The U.S. dollar index rose 0.2 percent against a
basket of currencies, above a nine-month low on Oct. 25.
However, against the Japanese currency, the dollar fell
about 0.3 percent to 98.25 yen following a reaffirmation
by Japan's central bank on Monday that it would do everything
necessary to reflate its economy. [ID:nL3N0IQ2IQ}
CENTRAL BANKS RULE
Investors are now awaiting Friday's U.S. October non-farm
payrolls data to see if the unemployment rate eases from the
current 7.2 percent. Economists in a Reuters survey expect the
rate to have edged up. The Fed has promised to hold rates
ultra-low at least until unemployment drops to 6.5 percent,
provided inflation remains mild.
Before that, third-quarter U.S. gross domestic product data
on Thursday will help show how strong the momentum in the
economy was before last month's partial government shutdown.
Only China now looks likely to buck the tend for more
monetary policy support. Premier Li Keqiang said in a speech
published in full late on Monday that adding extra stimulus
would be more difficult since printing new money would cause
inflation.
Asian shares struggled as a result, slipping
0.1 percent, though Japan's Nikkei stock average bounced
off its lows and managed a 0.2 percent gain.
Australian shares also bucked the downtrend, rising
0.8 percent after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept its cash
rate steady at a record low 2.5 percent, as was widely expected.
In commodity markets, gold slipped 0.2 percent while
copper fell 0.1 percent in its fourth straight daily
decline.
Brent crude dipped 0.2 percent at $105.99 per
barrel, near a four-month low on worries over a prolonged period
of reduced exports from Libya. U.S. crude futures lost
0.7 percent to $93.92 per barrel.