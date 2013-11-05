* European, U.S. shares fall from highs on policy
uncertainty
* Oil dips on Libya output woes, Brent near four-month low
* Gold slips, on track for seventh straight day of losses
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 5 Stock markets around the world
edged lower on Tuesday as uncertainty over the European Central
Bank's next policy move gave investors caution with many indexes
near multi-year or all-time highs.
The European Commission's economic forecasts suggest the
euro zone economy would expand more slowly next year than
previously expected, an estimate that opened the door to a
possible rate cut by the European Central Bank on Thursday. In
addition, a sharp drop in euro zone inflation also suggested
more action could be taken by the central bank.
While a cut would likely be viewed positively by markets,
the need for one underlines how the economy continues to
struggle to gain momentum. European shares fell 0.2
percent, pulling back from five-year highs.
Central bank policy is also in focus in the United States,
with mixed economic data casting doubt on when the Federal
Reserve might start to slow its massive stimulus, which has
taken both the Dow and S&P 500 to record levels this year.
"Investors are definitely confused about what central banks
are going to do. When the Fed surprised everyone by not tapering
recently, that really freaked people out," said Matt King, chief
investment officer at Bell Investment Advisors in Oakland,
California.
"Europe has a little more ammo left to confront its
problems, and there's a decent chance the ECB will use some
since there is still troublingly slow growth and high
unemployment there."
The Institute for Supply Management's October read on the
U.S. services sector came in at 55.4, above expectations.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 6.14 points,
or 0.04 percent, at 15,645.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 1.53 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,766.40. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.08 points, or 0.23
percent, at 3,945.67.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 16/32, with the yield at 2.6604 percent.
The prospect of both the euro zone and U.S. central banks
supporting the global economy has helped boost MSCI's world
equity index 16 percent this year, though it
fell 0.3 percent on Tuesday.
The euro traded under $1.35, near a seven-week trough
of $1.3442 set on Monday. The U.S. dollar index, which
measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.2
percent, above a recent nine-month low.
The dollar was flat against the yen following a
reaffirmation by Japan's central bank on Monday that it would do
everything necessary to reflate its economy. [ID:nL3N0IQ2IQ}
CENTRAL BANKS RULE
Investors are awaiting Friday's U.S. October non-farm
payrolls data to see if the unemployment rate eases from the
current 7.2 percent. Economists in a Reuters survey expect the
rate to have edged up. The Fed has promised to hold interest
rates ultra-low at least until unemployment drops to 6.5
percent, provided inflation remains mild.
Before that, third-quarter U.S. gross domestic product data
on Thursday will help show how strong the momentum in the
economy was before last month's partial government shutdown.
Only China now looks likely to buck the trend for more
monetary policy support. Premier Li Keqiang said in a speech
published in full late on Monday that adding extra stimulus
would be more difficult since printing new money would cause
inflation.
Asian shares struggled as a result, slipping
0.2 percent, though Japan's Nikkei stock average bounced
off its lows and managed a 0.2 percent gain.
Australian shares also bucked the downtrend, up 0.8
percent after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept its cash rate
steady at a record low 2.5 percent, as was widely expected.
In commodity markets, gold slipped 0.3 percent in its
seventh straight day of slight losses, while copper rose
0.2 percent.
Brent crude dipped 0.7 percent at $105.45 per
barrel, near a four-month low on worries over a prolonged period
of reduced exports from Libya. U.S. crude futures lost
1.2 percent to $93.45 per barrel.